UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas breaks 3-day win streak as virus cases resurge

(Adds comments, updates prices) July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday snapped a three-session gaining streak as concerns about another lockdown due to surging coronavirus infections clouded demand outlook. The August gas futures contract fell 8 cents, or 4.6%, to settle at $1.671 per million British thermal units, having hit its highest since June 12 in the last session. The front-month contract also posted its biggest quarterly rise since June 2018 on Tuesday. "We are seeing some investors walking away with profit as concerns of another wave of coronavirus is resurfacing on the horizon," said Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam. Increases in infection have fueled concerns of another lockdown, which could lead to closure of offices and factories, in turn reducing the demand for electricity and cooling, Ghulam added. New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that number could soon double. Prolonged lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have kept many businesses shut, cutting U.S. LNG exports by half since the start of the year with stockpiles filling fast, expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. "The expected end of season higher storage level is the most significant factor that keeps a lid on gas prices at this point," said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey. However, "several factors are still providing some support to prices: summer weather uncertainty (more on the warmer than normal side), possible damaging tropical storms, and expected gas lower production for this year." Weather forecasts pointed toward a warm summer with Refinitiv data indicating 248 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks. The normal is 193 CDDs for this time of year. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year June 26 June 19 June 26 average (Forecast) (Actual) June 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +79 +120 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 3 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 248 243 219 202 193 U.S. GFS TDDs 250 245 222 206 197 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 87.1 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.4 6.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 93.7 93.5 93.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.3 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 4.1 3.3 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.3 39.1 43.1 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 74.6 78.8 Total U.S. Demand 84.9 86.5 89.9 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.76 1.67 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.62 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.20 2.19 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.65 1.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.39 1.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.00 21.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.75 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.50 21.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.05 0.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.25 21.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 21.50 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)