UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas drops over 4% as output rises, cooling demand eases

(Adds latest price) July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped over 4% on Monday as output slowly rises and cooling demand eases, keeping the amount of gas expected to go into storage on track for a record high this year. Meteorologists projected temperatures will remain warmer than normal through at least mid-August but predicted the hottest days of summer were past. Front-month gas futures fell 8.3 cents, or 4.6%, to $1.725 per million British thermal units at 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT). Speculators, meanwhile, increased their long positions last week for a sixth week in a row to their highest since December 2018 on hopes energy demand will rise later this year as economic activity increases once governments lift coronavirus lockdowns. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slide from 91.5 bcfd this week to 90.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week is well below Refinitiv's 93.4-bcfd outlook on Friday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.63 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 228 235 219 207 199 U.S. GFS TDDs 229 236 220 210 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 89.1 88.9 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.8 95.8 95.9 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 6.0 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.3 4.4 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 44.1 42.4 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 80.0 78.4 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 91.5 90.8 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.77 1.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.78 1.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.41 2.37 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.20 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.72 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.68 1.67 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.09 1.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.75 28.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.50 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.50 42.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 44.20 15.57 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.25 19.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.25 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)