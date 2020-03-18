UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas drops to lowest since 1995 as coronavirus cuts global demand outlook

Energy
    March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged 7% to their lowest since 1995 alongside a 15%
collapse in oil prices as travel bans sparked by the coronavirus slashed the global outlook for energy
demand.
    Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.1
cents, or 7%, to $1.608 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:08 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT).
    If the contract closes at its current level it would be its lowest settle since September 1995.
    Oil prices, meanwhile, fell for a third session, with U.S. crude futures tumbling to an
18-year low.
    Analysts noted most gas speculators were better prepared for the current price collapse than oil
speculators since their bets on gas futures and options have been net short since May 2019 - reaching a
record speculative net short position of 309,492 contracts in mid February.
    Oil speculators, meanwhile, were net long and have always been net long, at least according to
Refinitiv data going back to 2009.
    Even before the coronavirus started to spread around the world, gas prices were already trading near
their lowest in years as near-record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave
more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter.
    Gas futures were down about 45% below the eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu they hit in early
November.
    Looking ahead, gas futures for calendar 2021, however, were trading above 2022
for a fourth session in a row for the first time since May 2019 on expectations low energy prices will
boost gas demand later this year.
    In addition, the premium of November 2020 futures over October NGV20-X20, a bet on the weather next
winter, rose to its highest since October 2010.
    Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an
average of 104.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 105.3 bcfd next week. That is lower than
Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 104.7 bcfd for this week and 106.8 bcfd for next week due to milder
weather forecasts than earlier expected.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to
8.3 bcfd on Wednesday from 8.0 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of
8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.9 bcfd on Tuesday from 94.5 bcfd on Monday,
according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high
of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. 
                     
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 13       March 6      March 13     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 13    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -12            -48          -91          -63      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             237            261          263          250          254
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              25             21           7           17            13
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             262            282          370          267          267
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.7           94.2         94.3        88.9          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.6            6.9          7.2          8.6          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.1            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5          101.1        101.4        97.5          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    3.0            2.8          2.8          2.8          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.1          8.5          5.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           10.9           11.1         11.5        12.4          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.2           16.7         17.5        19.2          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.9           29.7         28.6        26.1          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.1           23.2         23.5        23.6          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.7          4.7          4.7          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.3          2.3          2.3          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    85.0           87.9         88.3        88.4          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        101.6          104.4        105.3        101.4         93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.89           1.89                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.46           1.46                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.84           2.81                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.38           1.40                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.65           1.70                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.60           1.66                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.50           2.61                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.83           0.79                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             18.25          21.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                24.75          26.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             26.25          30.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   35.50          34.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              33.00          30.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   31.50          31.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Diane Craft)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
