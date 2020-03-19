UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas edges up from 24-year low on bigger-than-expected storage draw

(Adds EIA storage report, latest prices) March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended gains on Thursday on a slightly bigger than expected weekly storage draw after three days of following oil prices lower drove gas to its lowest in 24-years. Traders noted the increase came despite forecasts for demand to fall as flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals decline as the market takes a break with both oil and gas trading within the highs and lows hit during Wednesday's meltdown. Although its still early in the session, technical traders called this a possible "inside day," which could indicate the market is unsure of whether prices will rise or fall so they temporarily consolidate around a new - in this case much lower - trading range. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 9 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 13. That is a little more than the 6-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 91 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 63 bcf for the period. The decrease for the week ended March 13 cut stockpiles to 2.034 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 16.0% above the five-year average of 1.753 tcf for this time of year. After falling to its lowest since September 1995 on Wednesday, front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.4 cents, or 2.7%, to $1.648 per million British thermal units at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT) on Thursday. Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was up 1.8%. Oil prices, meanwhile, rose nearly 3% after a three-day sell-off drove them to their lowest in almost two decades. Even before the coronavirus started to spread, gas prices were already trading near their lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. Now with the coming of milder spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 104.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.0 bcfd next week. That is a big decline from Wednesday's outlook when Refinitiv forecast demand would rise from 104.4 bcfd this week to 105.3 bcfd next week. Most of that demand drop comes from lower LNG exports. The amount of gas expected to flow to LNG export plants was on track to rise to 7.1 bcfd on Thursday from a near five-month low of 6.5 bcfd on Wednesday, according to early estimates from Refinitiv. On Wednesday, that data was pointing to flows of 8.3 bcfd on Wednesday. All of that decline was at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana, which took in just 1.8 bcfd on Wednesday, its lowest since April 2019. Earlier in the week, analysts said fog was limiting tanker traffic to the facility. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 13 March 6 March 13 average (Actual) (Actual) March 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -9 -48 -91 -63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 235 237 263 250 249 U.S. GFS CDDs 28 25 7 17 14 U.S. GFS TDDs 263 262 370 267 263 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.7 94.2 94.2 88.9 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.8 7.1 8.6 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 101.0 101.3 97.5 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 7.7 7.5 5.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 10.9 11.1 11.0 12.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.2 16.7 16.7 19.2 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 30.0 29.0 26.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.1 23.2 23.2 23.6 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.0 88.2 87.1 88.4 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 101.6 104.2 103.0 101.4 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.73 1.89 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.31 1.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.80 2.84 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 1.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.48 1.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.42 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.07 2.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.89 0.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.50 18.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.50 24.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.50 26.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 27.83 35.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.50 33.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.00 31.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)