UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas edges up from 25-year low as output slows, exports rise

(Adds closing prices, quote) June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday from a near 25-year low due to a continued slowdown in output, a small rise in pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports over the past week and an increase in cooling demand with the coming of hot summer weather. That price increase came despite ongoing demand destruction from the coronavirus, swelling stockpiles and a collapse in LNG exports earlier in the month. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for July delivery rose 1.3 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $1.495 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract settled at its lowest since August 1995 following a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build. "If you were looking for a dead cat bounce, we got more of a dead cat splat," said Phil Flynn, Price Futures Group senior market analyst. "Everyone was hoping we'd get a bottom, but the (storage) injection number is too overwhelming to ignore." August futures, which will soon be the front-month, were flat at $1.54 per mmBtu. Futures spreads, meanwhile, surged to records as investors bet demand will rebound later this year as the pandemic wanes. With ongoing government lockdowns keeping many businesses shut and U.S. LNG exports down by half since the start of the year, stockpiles are filling fast and are expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 87.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As the weather heats up, Refinitiv forecasts U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 84.8 bcfd this week to 86.2 bcfd next week and 89.4 bcfd in two weeks. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 4.1 bcfd (42% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was 90% in 2019. On a daily basis, however, LNG exports rose to a three-week high of 4.9 bcfd on Thursday as flows to Cameron in Louisiana hit a record high. That is up from a 14-month low of 3.6 bcfd last week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 26 Jun 19 Jun 26 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +120 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 2 5 7 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 218 212 193 188 186 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 214 198 195 191 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 87.9 87.5 90.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.4 6.5 7.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 94.3 94.0 98.1 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.5 5.4 5.3 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 4.1 4.4 5.9 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.5 3.5 3.6 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 37.2 38.5 34.1 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.5 72.8 74.1 69.8 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 77.8 84.8 86.2 83.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.53 1.64 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.39 1.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.24 2.36 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.55 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.46 1.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.54 1.57 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.72 1.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.35 1.45 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 22.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.18 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.25 18.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.50 17.83 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.00 26.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 26.25 26.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)