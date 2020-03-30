UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas edges up with big drop in rig count, forecasts for less output

(Adds closing prices) March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on expectations production will decline in coming weeks and months after the rig count dropped last week. The small increase came despite a near 9% drop in oil prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than earlier expected. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $1.690 per million British thermal units. That is still less than a dime over its $1.602 close on March 23, which was its lowest settle since September 1995. Global oil benchmark Brent crude plunged to its cheapest in almost 18 years on Monday, while U.S. crude briefly tumbled below $20 per barrel, on growing fears the global coronavirus shutdown could last months and demand for fuel will decline further. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 rose even more than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later in 2020 with the return of economic growth after governments loosen travel restrictions once the coronavirus spread slows. The premium of futures for November over October NGV20-X20, which traders use to bet on demand next winter, rose to its highest since August 2010 for a second day in a row. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely. Analysts project gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high in 2020 as drillers keep producing record amounts of fuel even though demand is expected to slump. U.S. gas production is expected to decline through the rest of 2020, however, as energy firms cut rigs. Last week, drillers cut oil rigs by the most in a week since April 2015 due to the coronavirus-related slump in economic activity. A lot of gas comes out of oil rigs in shale basins. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 97.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. That is much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 98.2 bcfd this week and 101.9 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 183 217 185 194 204 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 24 26 26 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 241 211 220 224 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.7 93.7 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.5 7.0 8.1 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 100.3 100.7 98.3 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.2 9.4 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.7 8.5 10.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.1 11.9 15.5 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 26.9 27.6 25.3 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.2 23.1 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.2 77.0 81.2 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 97.9 94.9 92.7 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.70 1.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.13 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.13 2.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.07 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.33 1.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.20 1.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.58 1.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.28 0.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.50 15.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.50 19.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 27.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.00 16.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 15.50 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.50 12.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)