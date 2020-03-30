Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas edges up with big drop in rig count, forecasts for less output

 (Adds closing prices)
    March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on
Monday on expectations production will decline in coming weeks
and months after the rig count dropped last week.
    The small increase came despite a near 9% drop in oil prices
and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over
the next two weeks than earlier expected.
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for May
 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9
cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $1.690 per million British thermal
units. That is still less than a dime over its $1.602 close on
March 23, which was its lowest settle since September 1995.
    Global oil benchmark Brent crude plunged to its cheapest in
almost 18 years on Monday, while U.S. crude briefly tumbled
below $20 per barrel, on growing fears the global coronavirus
shutdown could last months and demand for fuel will decline
further.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021
 rose even more than the front-month on expectations
demand will rise later in 2020 with the return of economic
growth after governments loosen travel restrictions once the
coronavirus spread slows.
    The premium of futures for November over October
NGV20-X20, which traders use to bet on demand next winter,
rose to its highest since August 2010 for a second day in a row.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and demand for energy, gas was already trading near its
lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter
weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making
fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Analysts project gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high in
2020 as drillers keep producing record amounts of fuel even
though demand is expected to slump.
    U.S. gas production is expected to decline through the rest
of 2020, however, as energy firms cut rigs. Last week, drillers
cut oil rigs by the most in a week since April 2015 due to the
coronavirus-related slump in economic activity. A lot of gas
comes out of oil rigs in shale basins.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider
Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, would slide from an average of 97.9 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. That
is much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 98.2 bcfd
this week and 101.9 bcfd next week.
              
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             183            217          185          194          204
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              33             24           26          26            20
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             216            241          211          220          224
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.7         93.7        90.2          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.5          7.0          8.1          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5          100.3        100.7        98.3          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.9          2.8          2.7          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.2          9.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.5         10.5          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.1         11.9        15.5          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           26.9         27.6        25.3          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.2        23.1          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.2         77.0        81.2          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.9         94.9        92.7          93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.70           1.73                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.13           1.28                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.13           2.25                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.07           1.25                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.33           1.48                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.20           1.38                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.58           1.80                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.28           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.50          15.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                17.50          19.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.00          27.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   15.00          16.50                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              15.50          13.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   18.50          12.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)
