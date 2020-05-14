UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures rise 4% on smaller than expected storage build

(Adds closing prices) May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 4% on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage build and a slowdown in output as energy firms shut oil wells and slashed spending on new drilling after crude prices collapsed over the past couple of months due in part to demand destruction from the coronavirus pandemic. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. The price increase came despite forecasts for domestic demand and exports to drop as government lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus cut gas use around the world. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities injected 103 billion cubic feet of gas into storage during the week ended May 8. That is slightly less than the 107-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 100 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 85 bcf for the period. The increase during the week ended May 8 boosted stockpiles to 2.422 trillion cubic feet, 20.6% above the five-year average of 2.009 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.5 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $1.681 per million British thermal units. On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 15. The 8% collapse in the Henry Hub in Louisiana briefly pushed the U.S. benchmark below the front-month Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands for a second day in a row on Thursday. The TTF front-month has mostly traded at a premium to Henry Hub since April 30, when it closed over the U.S. contract for the first time in a decade. Henry Hub futures, however, continued to trade over TTF in July and August . Analysts said those higher U.S. prices should prompt buyers of liquefied natural gas to continue canceling U.S. cargoes in coming months. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes due to be shipped in June. Data provider Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 7.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 90.2 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will fall from an average of 85.5 bcfd this week to 77.8 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 85.7 bcfd this week and 78.8 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 8 May 1 May 8 average (Actual) (Actual) May 8 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +103 +109 +100 +85 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 31 40 75 63 56 U.S. GFS CDDs 104 103 78 82 83 U.S. GFS TDDs 135 143 153 145 139 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.2 90.3 89.7 89.0 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.8 6.1 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.1 96.1 95.8 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.3 6.6 6.1 5.8 2.0 U.S. Commercial 6.6 7.9 5.3 6.4 5.5 U.S. Residential 7.9 10.2 5.5 7.5 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 25.0 26.2 25.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.1 22.6 21.6 22.0 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 72.2 65.0 68.2 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 83.2 85.5 77.8 81.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.56 1.61 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.19 1.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.50 2.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.18 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.54 1.63 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.21 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.72 1.84 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.38 1.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 14.50 15.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.75 19.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 11.56 7.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 12.25 2.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.00 10.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao, Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)