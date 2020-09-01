UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls as cooling demand, LNG exports decline

(Adds closing prices) Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand for air conditioning, while a drop in liquefied natural gas exports due to the recent storms also weighed on prices. Front-month gas futures fell 10.3 cents, or 3.9%, to settle at $2.527 per million British thermal units. "Hurricane Laura took out a lot of demand from the Texas-Louisiana border right through the center of the country and it brought some cooler weather behind it," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. Refinitiv data indicated 147 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks, declining from 151 CDDs in the prior day. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses. Demand in the Lower 48 states is expected to decline as the weather turns cooler, falling from 85.3 bcfd this week to 83.3 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv. A big drop in LNG exports from August levels are also weighing on prices, DiDona said, adding, however, the market will tighten as the LNG facilities come back online again. Damage to power lines and communications outages from the storm have hurt offshore oil and gas production, with natural gas down by 25%, or 676.55 million cubic feet per day, the U.S. Department of Interior reported on Tuesday. An offshore natural gas pipeline that serves four major U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms also remained out of commission, Enbridge Inc said. However, Cheniere Energy, the country's top LNG exporter, and Sempra LNG are expected to resume operations after no major damage was found following Hurricane Laura. U.S. output rose to 87.9 bcfd on Monday as many wells in the Gulf resumed operations after Laura, preliminary data from Refinitiv showed. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average (Forecast) (Actual) Aug 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 18 19 7 18 18 U.S. GFS CDDs 147 151 180 145 135 U.S. GFS TDDs 165 170 187 163 153 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 87.1 87.3 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.7 7.2 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.1 93.8 94.5 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.1 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 5.9 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 2.9 4.3 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.7 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 42.4 38.1 34.5 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.7 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.5 74.4 71.1 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.5 85.3 83.3 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.30 2.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 1.07 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.52 3.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.07 2.17 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.33 1.22 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.17 3.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.61 1.36 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 28.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 29.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.00 60.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.29 32.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.50 42.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.00 41.50 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)