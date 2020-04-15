UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls as exports decline, virus-linked demand concerns weigh

(Adds prices) April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, as pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports declined and concerns rose over how measures to slow the spread of coronavirus will continue cutting demand. "Lost demand due to coronavirus-related closures and recent maintenance on pipelines that supply LNG terminals and exports to Mexico continue to leave excess gas in the market," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. In addition, some traders noted gas was down with oil futures. U.S. crude settled at its lowest since Feb. 2002 on Wednesday. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.2 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $1.598 per million British thermal units. That marked the contract's lowest close since April 2 when it settled at $1.552 per mmBtu, its lowest since August 1995. It also put the front-month down for a fifth straight day for the first time since October, when the contract was about 14% higher. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months, as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of coronavirus. The premium of futures for June over May NGK20-M20 rose to its highest since 2008 when the contracts started trading for a fourth day in a row, while calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for 25 days and over 2025 for 15 days. But in the short-term with cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would reach 97.8 bcfd this week and 95.6 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 97.6 bcfd this week and 95.0 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 8.4 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.7 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April 10 April 3 April 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) April 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +64 -38 +73 +27 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 171 186 124 141 141 U.S. GFS CDDs 38 37 31 38 33 U.S. GFS TDDs 209 223 155 179 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.1 93.1 93.3 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.2 6.5 7.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.8 99.4 99.8 97.7 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.2 2.2 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.5 5.2 4.4 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.4 9.1 4.9 1.8 U.S. Commercial 8.5 10.3 9.2 7.9 8.2 U.S. Residential 11.8 14.6 12.9 10.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 28.3 27.5 27.4 25.0 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.5 22.8 22.3 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 82.7 79.1 72.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.0 97.8 95.6 84.4 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.76 1.86 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.33 2.38 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.48 1.44 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.69 1.79 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.80 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.54 1.82 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.16 0.36 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.75 16.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.25 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50 25.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.00 16.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 12.00 14.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 15.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)