UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls as exports decline, virus-linked demand concerns weigh

    April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell for a
fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, as pipeline and liquefied
natural gas (LNG) exports declined and concerns rose over how
measures to slow the spread of coronavirus will continue cutting
demand.
    "Lost demand due to coronavirus-related closures and recent
maintenance on pipelines that supply LNG terminals and exports
to Mexico continue to leave excess gas in the market," said
Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
    In addition, some traders noted gas was down with oil
futures. U.S. crude settled at its lowest since Feb. 2002
on Wednesday.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.2 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at
$1.598 per million British thermal units.
    That marked the contract's lowest close since April 2 when
it settled at $1.552 per mmBtu, its lowest since August 1995. It
also put the front-month down for a fifth straight day for the
first time since October, when the contract was about 14%
higher.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
allowed utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020
 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher
than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming
months, as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel
and work restrictions after slowing the spread of coronavirus.
    The premium of futures for June over May NGK20-M20 rose to
its highest since 2008 when the contracts started trading for a
fourth day in a row, while calendar 2021 has traded
over 2022 for 25 days and over 2025 for 15
days. 
    But in the short-term with cooler weather coming, data
provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48
states, including exports, would reach 97.8 bcfd this week and
95.6 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecasts
on Tuesday of 97.6 bcfd this week and 95.0 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to
8.4 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.7 bcfd on Monday, according to
Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week
and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 10       April 3      April 10     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 April 10    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +64            -38          +73          +27      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             171            186          124          141          141
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              38             37           31          38            33
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             209            223          155          179          174
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           93.1         93.3        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.2          6.5          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.4         99.8        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.2          2.2          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.5          5.2          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.4          9.1          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            10.3         9.2          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           14.6         12.9        10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.5         27.4        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           23.5         22.8        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.2          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           82.7         79.1        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           97.8         95.6        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.76           1.86                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.58           1.50                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.33           2.38                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.48           1.44                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.69           1.79                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.80           1.50                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.54           1.82                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.16           0.36                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.75          16.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.25          19.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.50          25.25                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   17.00          16.50                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              12.00          14.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.50          15.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)
