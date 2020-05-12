UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls near 6% as mild weather and coronavirus cut demand

(Adds closing prices, latest estimates from EIA) May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 6% to a three-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for demand to drop as the weather turns milder and businesses remain closed due to government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus. Those price declines, however, were limited by a continued slowdown in output as a global crude glut and slumping fuel demand due to the lockdowns caused oil prices to collapse, prompting energy firms to slash spending on drilling and shut oil wells. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.6 cents, or 5.8%, to settle at $1.720 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since April 16. Since late April, the front-month at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana has traded higher than the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands. Henry Hub futures were also trading higher than TTF in July and August. Analysts said higher U.S. prices should prompt buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to keep canceling some U.S. cargoes in coming months. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes that were due to be shipped in June. Looking ahead, U.S. gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen coronavirus travel and work restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 89.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 84.9 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 due to the reduction in drilling. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 90.3 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 81.7 bcfd in 2020 and 79.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall from an average of 85.7 bcfd this week to 79.2 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's demand forecasts on Monday of 86.4 bcfd this week and 81.6 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 8 May 1 May 8 average (Actual) (Actual) May 8 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +102 +109 +100 +85 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 47 53 75 63 60 U.S. GFS CDDs 101 103 78 82 78 U.S. GFS TDDs 148 156 153 145 138 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.2 90.1 89.4 89.0 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.1 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.1 96.0 95.5 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.5 4.7 4.6 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.3 6.8 6.8 5.8 2.0 U.S. Commercial 6.6 8.0 5.2 6.4 5.5 U.S. Residential 7.9 10.4 5.3 7.5 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 24.7 27.5 25.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.1 22.6 21.6 22.0 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 72.2 65.8 68.2 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 83.2 85.7 79.2 81.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.70 1.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.47 1.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.61 2.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.74 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.56 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.98 1.88 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.48 1.54 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 15.50 17.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.00 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.00 17.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.08 16.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 2.75 17.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 14.00 15.35 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)