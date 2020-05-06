Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas falls near 9% on forecasts for lower demand and exports

    May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 9% on Wednesday on forecasts for lower demand
next week than previously expected and longer-term projections that businesses will use less of the fuel
and exports will drop in coming months due to government lockdowns to stop the coronavirus spread.
    That price decline comes after gas prices jumped 13% to a 16-week high earlier this week on a sharp
decline in output as shale drillers shut oil wells due to the 60% collapse in crude prices so far this
year. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas.
    Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 19.0
cents, or 8.9%, to settle at $1.944 per million British thermal units. That is the biggest daily
percentage drop since January 2019. On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 14.
    Those price increases earlier this week boosted the U.S. front-month over the Title Transfer
Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands and the Japan/Korea Marker (JKM), making U.S. gas
the most expensive of the world's major benchmarks. That is why some liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers
have canceled U.S. cargoes - because it would cost more to buy gas in the United States than it could be
sold for in parts of Europe and Asia - and that does not include fees for shipping or liquefaction.

    Most U.S. LNG, however, has already been sold forward years in advance to utilities consuming the
fuel, so some U.S. cargoes will likely continue to go to Europe and Asia.
    Traders noted the latest price moves marked the point at which the spot market has finally caught up
to the forwards market since U.S. gas prices for the summer have been trading over some European and
Asian hubs for weeks.
    Data provider Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 7.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far
in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February.
    Gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 89.8 bcfd so far in May, according to Refinitiv,
down from an eight-month low of 92.8 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in
November.
    With slightly cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including
exports, would rise from an average of 82.9 bcfd this week to 85.4 bcfd next week. That compares with
Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 82.5 bcfd this week and 86.8 bcfd next week.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           May 1        Apr 24        May 1      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 1     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +106           +70          +96         +74      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             101            110           87          81           74
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              66             65           59          67           66
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             167            175          146         128          141
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              91.9           89.8         89.9        88.9         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.9            5.9          6.4         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         97.8           95.7         96.3        96.6         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.8            2.6          2.6         2.5          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.7            4.3          4.5         4.5          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          7.5            7.3          7.5         5.5          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           7.3            6.6          7.8         6.1          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          9.2            7.9          10.2        6.9          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          26.1           25.6         23.8        26.4         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           22.2           22.1         22.6        21.9         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.5            4.4          4.4         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9            1.8          1.9         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    71.5           68.6         70.8        67.7         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         86.4           82.9         85.4        80.2         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.93           1.78                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.63           1.68                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.95           2.54                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.49           1.53                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.97           1.78                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.76           1.63                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.23           1.98                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.77           1.65                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.00          16.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                23.48          21.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             22.00          19.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   16.64          15.92                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              20.00          20.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   21.75          21.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
