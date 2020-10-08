Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Utilities - Multiline

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas flat as Hurricane Delta cuts LNG exports and Gulf Coast output

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds latest prices, EIA storage report)
    Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as Hurricane Delta
caused energy firms to reduce gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and shut
production in the Gulf of Mexico.
    Delta is expected to slam into Louisiana on Friday with winds over 100 miles per hour (161 kph).

    Traders noted prices turned from negative earlier in the day to positive following a report showing
an expected, below-normal storage build last week that keeps inventories on track to reach a record
high by the end of October.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities injected 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of
gas into storage in the week ended Oct. 2.
    That is in line with the 73-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an
increase of 102 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 86 bcf.

    Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $2.605 per million British thermal units at
10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), keeping the contract within a couple cents of its highest close since
August.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to drop from a
26-month low of 84.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday to a preliminary 83.3 bcfd on
Thursday as Gulf Coast producers shut wells.
    The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said energy firms shut 1.3 bcfd, or 49%, of
offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production.
    Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would slip from 86.9 bcfd this week to 85.5 bcfd
next week, which is lower than its forecasts on Wednesday.
    In Louisiana, Cameron LNG said it would shut its LNG export plant this morning, while Cheniere
Energy Inc reduced gas flows to its Sabine facility as Delta approaches the Gulf Coast.

        
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Oct 2         Sep 25        Oct 2      average    
                                        (Actual)       (Actual)                  Oct 2     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +75           +76          +102        +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             117           104           75          73          127
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             52             55           99          72           40
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             169           159          174         145          167
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             86.6           85.7         85.6        94.2         80.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.9           6.7          6.5         7.3          7.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        92.6           92.4         92.1       101.5         87.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1           2.2          2.2         2.2          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.0           5.9          5.9         5.9          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.4           7.1          7.4         6.1          2.3
 U.S. Commercial                           5.3           6.0          5.7         5.8          6.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.9           6.2          5.9         5.8          7.0
 U.S. Power Plant                         30.6           31.3         30.4        31.1         26.8
 U.S. Industrial                          21.8           22.1         21.7        21.5         21.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3           4.2          4.2         4.2          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8           1.9          1.9         1.9          1.8
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   68.9           71.8         70.0        70.4         67.7
 Total U.S. Demand                        83.4           86.9         85.5        84.6         76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  2.01           1.86                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.15           1.15                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            3.97           4.00                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.12           1.09                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          1.59           1.55                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.34           1.35                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          2.92           4.24                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                0.40           0.61 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25         25.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.75         22.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             24.00         28.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   28.67         43.08                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              26.50         55.00                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   32.25         44.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci)
