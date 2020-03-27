UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas flat as oil slides but colder weather seen in 2 weeks

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Friday, pressured by forecasts for less heating demand next week and a 4% decline in oil prices but supported by an outlook for colder weather in two weeks. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.3 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $1.634 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That is just about 3 cents over its $1.602 close on Monday, which was its lowest since September 1995. May futures, which will soon be the front-month, settled down about 1% at $1.67 per mmBtu. For the week, the front-month gained about 1% after falling 14% last week. Looking a year ahead, prices in 2021 were mostly trading higher on expectations demand will start to rise again with the return of economic growth as governments loosen travel restrictions after the coronavirus spread slows. The premium of futures for November over October NGV20-X20 rose to its highest since August 2010, while calendar 2021 swung to a premium over calendar 2025 for the first time in at least a year. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. With the weather expected to warm next week before cooling again in early April, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 105.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 98.2 bcfd next week before rising to 101.9 bcfd in two weeks. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday of 105.3 bcfd this week and 99.5 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 9.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states edged up to 93.3 bcfd on Thursday from 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. As the weather turns more mild with the coming of spring, next-day power fell to its lowest on record at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and its lowest since July 2015 in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL, while gas dropped to its lowest since December 1998 in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 207 207 231 222 221 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 26 13 21 18 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 233 244 243 239 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.6 93.3 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.9 6.9 8.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.0 100.5 100.2 98.6 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.5 2.6 3.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 7.8 9.2 9.3 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 11.2 9.6 11.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.8 16.9 14.0 16.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.4 27.6 24.7 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 23.2 22.7 22.9 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.3 87.7 80.7 82.5 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 104.4 105.1 98.2 94.3 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.73 1.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.28 1.39 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.25 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.30 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.48 1.53 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.38 1.54 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.80 1.92 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.21 0.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 15.50 19.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.75 22.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 40.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.50 16.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 13.50 14.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 20.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)