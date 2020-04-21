Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures down 5% on forecasts for milder weather, lower demand

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather that
should cut into demand over the next two weeks.
    That decline followed a 10% increase in the prior session to a near six-week high on worries gas
production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse in U.S. crude
prices, which fell on Monday below zero for the first time ever. Those oil wells produce a lot of gas.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.3 cents,
or 5.4%, to settle at $1.821 per million British thermal units, after surging more than 20% over the past
three days.
    U.S. oil front-month futures, which expire on Tuesday, were up to a positive $10 a barrel. The
second-month crude contract which will soon be the front-month, was down over 40% to around $11.

    Before the coronavirus pandemic started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was
already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed
utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    However, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading much
higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments
loosen travel and work restrictions.
    Futures' premium for March over April 2021 NGH21-J21, which the market uses to bet on winter
demand, rose to its highest since October 2017, while calendar 2021 traded over 2022
for 29 days and over 2025 for 19 days.
    With milder weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, would fall from 93.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.6 bcfd next
week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 94.3 bcfd this week and 90.5 bcfd next week.
    Despite low gas prices in Europe and Asia, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals
edged up to 8.1 bcfd on Monday from 7.9 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv.
    Traders, however, noted U.S. LNG exports will likely decline in coming months as global gas prices
tumble. Gas futures for the third month (July) were trading higher in the United States than at
the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands. That means it would cost more to buy
gas in the United States in July than it could be sold for in northwestern Europe - and that does not
include shipping or liquefaction.
    Most U.S. LNG has already been sold forward years in advance to utilities consuming the fuel, so U.S.
cargoes will likely continue to go to Europe despite the low spot price.
      
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                           April       April 10      April 17     average    
                                       17(Forecast)     (Actual)                 April 17    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +29            +73          +92          +49      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             129            136          113          120          118
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              55             52           45          46            40
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             184            188          158          166          158
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           92.8         93.0        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.3            6.1          6.6          7.8          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.5           98.8         99.7        97.6          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.5          2.3          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.4            4.5          4.9          4.0          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.4            8.0          8.3          5.1          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           10.2           9.1          7.9          6.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          14.5           12.6         10.2         7.7          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.5           26.8         27.0        25.7          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.4           22.7         22.4        21.8          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.2            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    82.6           78.0         74.2        68.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           93.0         89.6        80.3          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.78           1.71                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.68           1.52                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.28           2.23                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.57           1.45                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.78           1.73                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.78           1.63                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.55           1.46                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                -3.67           0.18                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             18.75          20.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.25          17.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.00          15.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   15.38          21.88                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL               9.50          10.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   10.00          11.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
