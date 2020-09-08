UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures drop 5% with fall in crude prices, rising output

(Adds latest prices) Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Tuesday, following a 7% drop in crude prices, on a rise in gas output and forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand in late September. That gas price decline came despite a daily increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports following hurricane shutdowns in late August and record sales to Mexico. Front-month gas futures fell 12.8 cents, or 5.0%, to $2.460 per million British thermal units by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT). That puts the contract on track for its biggest daily decline since June. That is down 10% from an eight-month high of $2.743 on Aug. 28 but was still up 72% from a 24-year low of $1.432 on June 26. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to rise to 88.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September, up from a three-month low of 87.6 bcfd in August. That is well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. With exports rising and temperatures expected to remain warmer-than-normal through mid September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from an average of 84.0 bcfd this week to 85.0 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday before the long U.S. Labor Day weekend. In late September, however, demand is expected to decline as air conditioning use drops as the weather cools. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals was on track to rise over 1.0 bcfd to 5.0 bcfd on Tuesday, the biggest one-day gain since March, as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana continues to ramp up after shutting for Hurricane Laura. Pipeline exports to Mexico were on track to rise to 6.2 bcfd in September, topping August's 5.9-bcfd record high. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 4 Aug 28 Sep 4 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 4 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +60 +35 +80 +68 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 26 23 10 24 31 U.S. GFS CDDs 124 137 164 130 114 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 160 174 154 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 88.4 88.3 93.2 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.7 6.7 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 94.1 95.0 101.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 2.9 4.3 5.7 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.8 3.9 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 35.1 34.7 37.5 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.4 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.3 71.6 71.2 73.6 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 84.0 85.0 87.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.80 2.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.38 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.67 3.62 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.96 2.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 1.58 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.97 5.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.69 2.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 22.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.25 25.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.25 25.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.40 105.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 120.00 97.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 102.00 78.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)