UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease as hot weather moderates

(Adds latest prices) Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Wednesday on forecasts for demand to slowly decline now that the hottest part of the summer is past. That move lower came despite a drop in output this week due to pipeline maintenance and a steady increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Front-month gas futures fell 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $2.152 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since the start of August and down about 4% from last week's highest close since December. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, Wednesday's 5% price drop at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands on Wednesday weighed on U.S. gas. For the month, however, TTF was still up 35%, which made it profitable for more U.S. LNG to go to Europe. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. Buyers canceled dozens of cargoes in July, the most of any month so far. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slip from an average of 89.3 bcfd this week to 88.8 bcfd next week as the hot weather moderates. U.S. output is on track to fall about 2.2 bcfd to a near one-month low of 87.4 bcfd over the past two days due mostly to maintenance work this week on TC Energy Corp's Mountaineer Xpress pipeline in West Virginia, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 7 Jul 31 Jul 31 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +52 +33 +51 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 1 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 213 217 211 192 183 U.S. GFS TDDs 215 218 212 196 187 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 89.0 89.1 92.6 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.8 6.7 7.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.8 95.8 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.7 5.4 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.9 4.4 4.6 4.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 40.5 41.5 40.4 42.5 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.5 77.5 76.6 78.5 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 88.2 89.3 88.8 90.9 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.19 2.18 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.96 1.96 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.80 2.73 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.22 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.96 1.94 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.85 1.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.61 2.46 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.39 1.09 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 41.75 46.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 36.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.75 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.13 30.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.00 27.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.00 28.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)