Company News
August 25, 2020 / 6:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease as Hurricane Laura slows LNG exports

7 Min Read

 (Adds closing prices, LNG shutdowns)
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the
next two weeks than previously expected as liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels steered clear of U.S.
Gulf of Mexico LNG export terminals ahead of Hurricane Laura.
    The price move came despite an expected drop in daily output to its lowest since May as Laura caused
Gulf Coast producers to shut offshore wells. The shutdowns helped boost gas prices to a nine-month high
on Monday.
    Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane with top sustained winds
of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour) before hitting the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border.

    Front-month gas futures fell 2.4 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.489 per million British
thermal units. On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 25.
    Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 40% jump
in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 53% increase at
the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August have made U.S. LNG more attractive in
global markets, which helped push U.S. gas futures up about 40% this month.
    On a daily basis, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to a two-week low of 4.1 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) as LNG exporters shut or reduced the output of the Gulf Coast LNG terminals. Cheniere
Energy Inc said it temporarily suspended operations at Sabine Pass in Louisiana, the biggest
U.S. LNG export plant.
    On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to fall to a three-month low of 84.9 bcfd, according to
preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Aug 21          Aug         Aug 21     average    
                                        (Forecast)     14(Actual)                 Aug 21    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +50            +43          +60         +49      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              5              6            4           10           10
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             194            197          179         168          156
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             199            203          183         178          166
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.6           86.7         87.0        92.7         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.6            7.0          7.0         7.7          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.2           93.7         94.0       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.0            1.9          1.9         3.1          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            6.0          5.8         5.5          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.7            4.5          4.2         6.5          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.5          4.6         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.6         3.6          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          41.8           42.1         38.6        33.9         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.6           21.5         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.3          4.3         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.0         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           78.2         74.8        70.0         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         90.4           90.6         86.6        85.1         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.57           2.39                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.88           1.30                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             3.45           3.20                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.35           1.15                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.40           2.15                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.76           1.31                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           4.35           4.09                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.32           1.24                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             33.50          26.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                34.50          29.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             18.75          33.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   56.75          32.08                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              125.25         105.50                             
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   80.25          57.00                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
