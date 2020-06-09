UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease on milder weather and lower LNG exports

(Updates prices to close) June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a near two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for lower air conditioning demand and a drop in liquefied natural gas exports despite a slowdown in output. Front-month gas futures fell 2.2 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $1.767 per million British thermal units, their lowest since May 27. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 24% and 49% over the front month, respectively, on hopes the economy will snap back as governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Refinitiv said gas production in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a one-year low of 89.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the coming of milder weather in mid-June, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from 81.4 bcfd this week to 79.8 bcfd next week. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants dropped to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports fell in recent months as buyers canceled cargoes due to record low gas prices in Europe and Asia. U.S. gas prices traded higher than major European benchmarks from late April until the end of May. Then European prices rose to a premium over U.S. gas during the first week of June and now U.S. futures for July and August are again higher. When U.S. gas was trading at a premium to the European benchmarks in May, some energy firms decided to send at least a couple of cargoes to the United States for storage. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 5 May 29 Jun 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 5 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +104 +102 +107 +94 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 10 14 14 14 U.S. GFS CDDs 178 168 137 158 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 186 178 151 172 163 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.7 88.4 88.5 90.0 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 6.1 6.6 7.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 94.6 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.2 5.0 5.0 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 5.2 4.0 4.2 5.3 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 33.9 32.4 31.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.9 68.3 67.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 81.1 81.4 79.8 80.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.68 1.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.57 1.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.48 2.47 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.62 1.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.66 1.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.15 2.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.29 1.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 24.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.00 22.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.79 1.57 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.50 16.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.75 12.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)