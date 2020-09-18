Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Utilities - Electric

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease to 7-week low as output rises after Hurricane Sally

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds latest prices, Cameron LNG seen back at full power in six weeks)
    Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday to a seven-week low with output rising
as Gulf of Mexico producers return wells shut for Hurricane Sally.
    That price decline came despite an increase in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to their highest
since April as rising prices in Europe and Asia make U.S. gas more attractive.
    Front-month gas futures fell 1.5 cents, or 0.7%, to $2.027 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) at 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT), their lowest since July 31 for a second day in a row. 
    That puts the front-month down about 26% over the past three weeks since hitting an eight-month
high of $2.743 per mmBtu on Aug. 28, causing the premium of November futures over October NGV20-X20
to rise to a record 59 cents.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 86.3 billion cubic feet per
day (bcfd) on Thursday from a three-month low of 84.8 bcfd on Wednesday when Sally hit the Gulf Coast.
    With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from an
average of 85.5 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week before rising to 83.9 bcfd in two weeks as LNG
exports increase.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 7.6 bcfd on Friday, its
highest in a day since April. For the month, LNG feedgas averaged 5.5 bcfd so far in September. That
was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February.

    Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana, however, remained shut since Aug. 27 due to lingering
power outages from Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy, one of Cameron's partners, said it expects
the facility will be in full operation in six weeks." 
                                 
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Sep 18        Sep 11        Sep 18     average    
                                        (Actual)       (Actual)                  Sep 18    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +74           +89          +97         +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             45             47           14          24           57
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             76             74          149         130           84
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             121           121          163         154          141
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             88.4           86.4         85.7        93.3         79.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8           5.7          6.2         7.8          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        94.2           92.2         92.0       100.0         87.7
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1           2.0          1.9         2.5          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.0           5.8          6.0         5.6          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.8           6.9          7.4         6.5          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.8           4.9          5.3         4.7          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.0           4.1          4.9         3.8          3.7
 U.S. Power Plant                         34.3           33.9         29.3        35.8         32.0
 U.S. Industrial                          21.6           21.5         21.7        21.2         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4           4.3          4.2         4.3          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           1.9          1.8         1.9          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   71.0           70.7         67.4        71.3         67.4
 Total U.S. Demand                        84.0           85.5         82.7        86.4         76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  1.65           2.06                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       0.87           0.96                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            3.31           3.43                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          0.83           0.90                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          1.64           1.90                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.08           1.25                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          2.53           2.80                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                0.97           1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25         23.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                18.75         22.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.00         23.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   31.50         36.25                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              31.25         30.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   35.50         36.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)
