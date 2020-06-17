UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures edge up on forecasts for higher demand next week

(Adds latest prices) June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday on a confirmation of forecasts for higher demand next week after falling to a two-month low in the prior session. That price gain came despite a slow recovery in output and continued low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Front-month gas futures rose 2.4 cents to settle at $1.638 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract settled at its lowest since April 15. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged just 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. On a daily basis, however, output was up to one-month high of 88.3 bcfd this week from a 19-month low of 85.7 bcfd in late May. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 77.9 bcfd this week to 85.1 bcfd next week. That was similar to Refinitiv's outlooks on Monday and Tuesday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019. U.S. liquefied natural gas exports dropped in recent months after buyers canceled dozens of cargoes for the summer in April and May when gas was more expensive in the United States than in Europe due to global coronavirus demand destruction and record-high European stockpiles. That drop in LNG exports helped cut next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana NG-W-HH-SNL to $1.43 per mmBtu for Wednesday, its lowest since hitting a record low of $1.03 in December 1998. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 12 Jun 5 Jun 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 12 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +85 +93 +111 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 8 10 9 U.S. GFS CDDs 208 198 162 175 167 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 200 170 185 176 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 88.0 88.0 90.3 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 5.7 6.3 7.1 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 93.7 94.4 97.4 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.1 5.1 5.1 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 4.0 3.8 3.6 5.5 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.8 3.5 3.8 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 34.5 30.7 38.3 32.2 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 66.8 74.0 68.1 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 82.3 77.9 85.1 81.1 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.43 1.64 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.33 1.23 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.28 2.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.22 1.10 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.37 1.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.40 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.87 1.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.23 1.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 17.25 18.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.03 18.80 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.50 20.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 7.25 12.69 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 20.50 22.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 20.75 22.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)