UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures edge up to two-week high on hotter midday forecasts

(Adds latest prices) July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a two-week high on Friday on rising pipeline exports and forecasts calling for hotter weather and higher-than-expected air conditioning demand over the next two weeks. Front-month gas futures rose 2.3 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $1.808 per million British thermal units, their highest since July 8. For the week, the contract gained about 5% after falling almost 5% last week. As the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season ramps up, Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to hit South Texas over the weekend. Additionally, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it churns from the Atlantic into the Caribbean Sea. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slide from 92.7 bcfd this week to 91.4 bcfd next week before rising to 93.4 bcfd in two weeks as hot weather returns. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 3.4 bcfd (35% utilization) in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.63 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 235 236 220 206 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 236 237 222 210 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 89.0 88.6 90.3 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.8 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.8 95.5 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.7 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.4 3.7 3.5 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 43.3 44.9 43.8 40.4 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.2 80.8 79.7 76.4 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 92.7 91.4 90.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.75 1.69 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.74 1.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.37 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.20 1.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.65 1.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.57 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.67 1.74 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.30 1.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.25 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 30.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 42.50 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.57 14.14 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 19.00 23.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 23.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)