UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures edge up with oil on expectations output will decline

(Adds prices) March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday on expectations the plunge in oil prices earlier in the week would cause oil and its associated gas production to drop, allowing demand to absorb much of the gas oversupply that has built up in recent years. U.S. energy firms responded quickly to falling oil prices, which lost a third of their value this week, by announcing plans to slash spending on new drilling that were even bigger than what they had already said they would cut. U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent exploration and production firms it tracks have released plans to cut spending on new drilling by 17% in 2020. That is up from planned spending cuts of 11% before the oil price drop and compares with cuts of 11% in 2019 from 2018's levels. Analysts said a drop in U.S. crude output would cut the amount of gas produced in association with oil drilling in shale basins like the Permian in West Texas. Much of the growth in gas output over the past several years has come from associated gas. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.8 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $1.869 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). For the week, the front-month was on track to rise over 10%, its biggest weekly increase since November. Looking ahead, futures for calendar 2021 were on track to rise over calendar 2022 for the first time since January. Despite this week's gains, gas prices were still down about 36% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November because near-record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely. With all the price swings this week, implied volatility for gas futures soared 65% to its highest since late February. Oil prices, meanwhile, were on track for their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis after the coronavirus outbreak rocked the world economy while top exporter Saudi Arabia and its allies stepped up plans to flood the market with record levels of supply. Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an average of 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.3 bcfd next week before sliding to 103.8 bcfd in two weeks. That is similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to rise to 8.8 bcfd on Friday from 8.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 13 March 6 March 13 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -12 -48 -91 -63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 252 234 293 280 274 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 28 10 14 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 278 262 370 294 285 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 93.7 93.7 88.5 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.6 7.2 8.6 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.2 100.5 100.9 97.2 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 3.0 3.1 3.1 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.0 8.9 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 13.2 10.9 11.3 13.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 20.5 16.1 17.2 21.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 27.8 27.8 25.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.8 23.1 23.2 23.4 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 93.4 85.0 86.6 90.6 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 109.9 101.5 104.3 103.6 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.82 1.96 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.75 2.84 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.52 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.77 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.67 1.74 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.35 2.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.82 1.15 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.25 23.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.75 29.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.50 23.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.50 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.50 30.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)