UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall 4% on coronavirus demand destruction worries

    April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 4% on Tuesday as the market focused more on
projections that steps to slow the coronavirus spread will cut future demand rather than short-term
forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating use over the next two weeks.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.4 cents,
or 4.3%, to settle at $1.650 per million British thermal units, their lowest close in over a week.
    That puts the front-month down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since February. During
that time, the contract has lost about 11%.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading
near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed utilities to
leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. During the first week of April,
the front-month settled at its lowest since August 1995.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021
were trading much higher than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the
economy recovers once governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of the
coronavirus.
    Along those lines, the premium of futures for June over May NGK20-M20 rose to its highest since
2008 when the contracts started trading, while calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for
24 days and over 2025 for 14 days. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected the coronavirus would cut U.S. gas
consumption to 83.79 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 81.24 bcfd in 2021 from a record 84.97
bcfd in 2019 as offices close and factories run at lower capacities. That would be the first annual
decline in consumption since 2017 and the first time demand will have fallen for two consecutive years
since 2006.
    But with cooler weather coming in the short-term, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the
U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would reach 97.6 bcfd this week and 95.0 bcfd next week. That is
higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 97.3 bcfd this week and 94.3 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants, meanwhile, rose to 8.7 bcfd on
Monday from 7.8 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last
week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to a 10-week low of 5.2 bcfd on Monday from 5.3 bcfd on Sunday,
according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 5.4 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 5.8
bcfd on Oct. 17.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                          April 3      March 27      April 3      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +38            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             186            189          124          141          144
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              37             33           31          38            32
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             223            222          155          179          176
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           93.3         93.5        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.3          6.6          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.6        100.0        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.4          2.4          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.6          5.2          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.4          9.1          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            10.2         9.2          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           14.6         12.9        10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.0         26.7        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           23.4         22.8        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.2          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           82.2         78.4        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           97.6         95.0        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.86           1.74                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.30                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.38           2.34                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.44           1.29                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.79           1.65                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.50           1.46                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.82           1.61                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.36           0.06                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.25          15.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          20.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             25.25          16.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   16.50          25.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              14.50           9.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   15.50          10.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
