UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall about 2% on surplus, contract expiry

(Updates with settlement prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 2% in volatile trading on Monday, their last day as the contract for October delivery, on a continued supply surplus and as threat of storms in the Atlantic Ocean dissipated. The decline in futures prices came despite a projected increase in LNG exports. Front-month gas futures for October delivery fell 3.8 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $2.101 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The October contract rose as much as 1.7% and fell as much as 5.6% in Monday's session. "It is expiration jiggling," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, adding some roll over activity also contributed to the volatility. November futures, which will be the front-month beginning on Tuesday, were down 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.795 per mmBtu. "Although the long-standing supply surplus will likely be contracting significantly next month, we still see a possible season ending supply of almost 4.1 tcf should next month's temperatures remain mild," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "... The Atlantic remains devoid of any threatening tropical storm development in possibly forcing the complex to erase some additional storm premium." Data provider Refinitiv projected supply would rise from 91.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 91.2 bcfd this week, before contracting to 91.1 bcfd again in the next week. LNG exports were forecast to reach 6.2 bcfd this week, according to Refinitiv data, as vessels returned to Gulf Coast terminals after Tropical Storm Beta dissipated. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 25 Sep 18 Sep 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +85 +66 +109 +78 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 79 68 82 76 91 U.S. GFS CDDs 73 82 92 70 59 U.S. GFS TDDs 152 150 174 146 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 85.6 85.4 85.1 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.5 5.7 6.0 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 91.1 91.2 91.1 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.0 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 5.7 6.2 7.4 2.1 U.S. Commercial 5.2 5.3 6.0 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.7 4.7 6.1 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 31.2 29.0 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.8 22.1 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.2 69.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 82.4 83.4 84.8 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.90 1.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.98 1.17 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.99 3.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.98 1.10 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.50 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.08 1.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.05 3.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.67 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.00 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.50 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.00 17.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.50 29.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.29 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.00 38.50