UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall near 5% with oil, mild weather forecasts

(Adds latest prices) March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 5% on Tuesday with oil prices declining as the coronavirus slows economic growth and forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.6 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $1.729 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That puts the contract within a nickel of its lowest close in four years. Brent crude fell to its lowest since 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic slowed economic growth and oil demand while Saudi Arabia and Russia kept up their battle for market share. Even before the coronavirus started to spread, gas prices were trading near their lowest in years. Near-record production and mild weather has enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. Gas futures were trading about 40% below the eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu hit in early November. But prices from December 2020 on were all trading positive, on expectations gas demand will start to rise. Calendar 2021 traded above 2022 for a third session in a row for the first time since May 2019. With cooler weather expected, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an average of 104.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 106.8 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 103.2 bcfd for this week and 108.7 bcfd for next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to 8.6 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.5 bcfd on Monday due mostly to increases at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass export terminal in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv. That increase in overall LNG flows came despite a decline at Cheniere's Corpus Christi plant in Texas and compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Analysts said flows to Sabine declined over the weekend in part because fog reduced the number of vessels that could enter and exit the port. Cheniere said it does not comment on operations. Gas production in the Lower 48 states held at 94.5 bcfd for a third day in a row on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 13 March 6 March 13 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -12 -48 -91 -63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 261 278 263 250 258 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 21 7 17 13 U.S. GFS TDDs 282 299 370 267 271 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.7 94.3 94.3 88.9 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 7.2 8.6 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 101.2 101.5 97.5 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.4 8.9 5.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 10.9 11.3 12.0 12.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.2 16.9 18.4 19.2 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 29.4 28.2 26.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.1 23.2 23.6 23.6 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.0 88.0 89.5 88.4 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 101.6 104.7 106.8 101.4 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.89 1.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.81 2.75 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.66 1.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.61 2.35 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.79 0.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 17.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.00 25.78 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 35.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 34.75 38.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.25 39.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 31.50 39.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)