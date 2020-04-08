Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall on forecast for less cool, big storage build

    April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 4%
on Wednesday on midday forecasts calling for a little less cool
weather over the next two weeks than earlier expected and
analyst forecasts that last week's storage build was much bigger
than usual.
    In addition, electricity trade group Edison Electric
Institute (EEI) said power demand fell last week to a 16-year
low EEI-. Analysts said steps to slow the spread of
coronavirus reduced demand from commercial and industrial
companies, as offices closed and factories run at lower
capacities.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.9 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at
$1.783 per million British thermal units.
    The fall came after three days of gains that boosted the
front-month by 19% on forecasts for cooler weather in mid April.
    Last week, the contract fell to its lowest since August
1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its
lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter
weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar
2021, meanwhile, are trading much higher than the
front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as
the economy recovers with the loosening of travel and work
restrictions as the spread of the new coronavirus slows.
Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 20
days and over 2025 for 10 days.
    With some cooler weather still coming, data provider
Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, will rise from an average of 92.4 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 98.6 bcfd next week. That
compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 94.3 bcfd this
week and 99.8 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas
export plants, meanwhile, edged up to 8.0 bcfd on Tuesday from a
three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv.
That compares with an average of 8.9 bcfd last week due to
reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in
Louisiana due to a pipeline upgrade.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to a two-week
low of 92.5 bcfd on Tuesday from 93.2 bcfd on Monday, according
to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.1 bcfd last
week and an all-time high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +24            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             214            213          141          166          168
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              24             24           31          31            27
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             238            237          172          197          195
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           92.8         93.0        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.9          6.7          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.7         99.7        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.5          2.4          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            4.6          5.4          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            8.0          8.4          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.4          10.3         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           11.5         14.6        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.1         27.1        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.4         23.5        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           77.2         82.4        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           92.4         98.6        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.83           1.64                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.48           1.40                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.51           2.42                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.43           1.26                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.74           1.69                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.60           1.43                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.10           1.85                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.28           0.04                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.75          20.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.00          16.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             94.00          30.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.88          19.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              25.00          22.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.00          25.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Tom Brown)
