UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall on forecasts for lower demand

(Adds latest prices) May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Wednesday with a decline in exports and demand, despite a slowdown in output. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.1 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $1.722 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The July contract, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 7 cents to $1.88 per mmBtu. Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 27% and 54% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back as governments lift coronavirus travel restrictions. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With milder weather expected, Refinitiv cut its demand projections for the Lower 48 to around 78.5 bcfd for the next two weeks, including exports. That is down from Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 79.6 bcfd this week and 78.9 bcfd next week. U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from a six-month low of 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.7 bcfd so far this month, the same as the 11-month low in April and down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 22 May 15 May 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 22 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +107 +83 +110 +93 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 15 14 24 32 31 U.S. GFS CDDs 136 133 125 120 113 U.S. GFS TDDs 151 147 149 152 144 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.1 88.2 89.7 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 6.0 6.2 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.1 94.4 97.4 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 4.7 4.7 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 5.9 6.0 6.3 5.7 2.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 4.6 4.6 4.9 5.5 U.S. Residential 5.6 4.0 3.8 4.7 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 29.2 29.2 28.7 25.3 U.S. Industrial 21.7 21.4 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.0 65.6 65.4 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 78.9 78.4 78.5 79.0 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.79 1.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.23 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.60 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.52 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.72 1.26 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.30 1.73 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.60 1.38 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.75 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.75 24.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 22.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 22.00 16.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.25 18.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 26.75 29.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)