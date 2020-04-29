UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall on mild forecasts, lower demand and exports

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close) April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand - especially export demand - over the next two weeks than previously expected. Traders noted gas prices were trending higher over the past few weeks on slowing output as collapsing crude prices prompted drillers to shut oil wells in shale basins that also produce a lot of gas. Still, gas prices have had a limited upside as global lockdowns to fight the coronavirus look likely to reduce demand and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). "It is not clear how fast industrial and power demand will return and the threat of additional virus outbreaks could bring renewed demand pullbacks," Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, said, noting "Another concerning development from the market’s perspective is the cancellation of up to 25 U.S. LNG cargoes for June." On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for June delivery fell 7.9 cents, or 4.1%, to settle at $1.869 per million British thermal units. That, however, is still about 7% over where the May contract expired. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as drillers shut wells and cut spending. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 92.7 bcfd so far in April, down from 93.2 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 95.3 bcfd in November. EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 86.3 bcfd this week to 84.6 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 86.7 bcfd this week and 85.1 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus is cutting gas use worldwide, EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. U.S. LNG exports averaged 8.1 bcfd so far in April, according to Refinitiv, down from 8.3 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 8.8 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 17 April 24 average 24(Forecast) (Actual) April 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +53 +43 +114 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 105 110 110 97 93 U.S. GFS CDDs 59 59 55 57 53 U.S. GFS TDDs 164 169 165 154 146 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 91.8 91.9 89.6 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.0 6.6 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 97.8 98.6 97.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.6 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.5 7.9 5.2 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.1 7.3 6.7 7.2 8.2 U.S. Residential 12.5 9.1 8.1 9.1 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 26.5 25.9 26.8 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.1 22.0 22.2 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 71.4 69.3 71.8 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 86.3 84.6 84.1 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.80 1.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.69 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.52 2.34 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.60 1.48 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.72 1.72 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 1.78 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.87 1.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.49 1.20 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 18.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 16.75 18.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.25 29.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 13.71 16.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.00 28.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.75 23.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)