UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall to four-week low on mild weather forecasts

(Adds after hours trade, latest on power outages from Sally) Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 4% to a four-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower cooling demand over the next two weeks. The price decline came despite a continued rise in liquefied natural gas exports and a drop in output to its lowest in two years as producers shut wells for Hurricane Sally. Sally, now a tropical storm, knocked out power to around 570,000 homes and businesses in Alabama and Florida after smashing into the Alabama coast early Wednesday. The storm is expected to stay far from LNG export plants as it moves toward Georgia and South Carolina. Front-month gas futures fell 9.5 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $2.267 per million British thermal units, their lowest since Aug. 13. After the close, prices fell over 5%. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to fall to 84.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), its lowest since August 2018, due to Sally-related shutdowns. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said 0.8 bcfd, or 30%, of Gulf of Mexico gas production was shut-in. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from 85.2 bcfd this week to 81.8 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 5.3 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive following months of U.S. cargo cancellations due to coronavirus demand destruction. Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana, however, remained shut since Aug. 27 due to lingering power outages from Hurricane Laura. Some analysts say the plant could be getting closer to returning to service. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 11 Sep 4 Sep 11 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 11 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +70 +70 +82 +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 40 43 14 24 51 U.S. GFS CDDs 80 81 149 130 89 U.S. GFS TDDs 120 124 163 154 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.4 86.4 86.6 93.3 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 5.9 6.6 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.2 92.3 93.2 100.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.1 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 4.8 6.9 6.9 6.5 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.3 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 4.9 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 33.6 28.7 35.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.0 70.4 66.8 71.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 84.0 85.2 81.8 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.19 2.18 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.29 1.26 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.40 3.44 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.07 1.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.92 1.95 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.25 1.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.57 2.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.50 1.59 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.00 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.50 20.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.50 29.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.42 32.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 34.25 33.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 37.25 36.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski, Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)