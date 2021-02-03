UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fell 2% on forecasts for less heating demand next week

(Adds closing prices) Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for less heating demand next week than previously expected. That small decline comes despite forecasts for a little more heating demand this week and an outlook that continues to call for temperatures to remain well below normal across much of North America through late February. Front-month gas futures fell 5.6 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.789 per million British thermal units. In the spot market meanwhile, cold weather boosted next-day gas NG-CG-BS-SNL and power EL-PK-NPMS-SNL in New England to its highest since December 2019. It also took gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana, the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in southwest Pennsylvania and the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, to the highest since March 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 89.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February. Traders said that was down from 91.0 bcfd in January, due in part to the freezing of some wells. Output hit an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise to 139.8 bcfd next week from 127.4 bcfd this week. That forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in February, up from January's 10.4 bcfd average and on track to tie December's 10.7 bcfd record high. That LNG record came as buyers around the world purchased near record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe and Asia remain much higher than in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jan 29 Jan 22 Jan 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jan 29 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -192 -128 -155 -146 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 2.85 2.98 1.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 6.15 6.50 2.91 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 8.43 8.52 3.29 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 506 508 388 422 421 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 2 5 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 509 510 393 428 424 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.8 90.3 90.5 93.0 81.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.0 9.3 9.3 8.4 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 100.0 99.7 99.8 101.7 89.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.8 3.0 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.7 5.7 5.2 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.0 10.8 11.0 9.3 3.2 U.S. Commercial 18.2 18.0 21.0 14.7 14.9 U.S. Residential 31.1 30.4 35.8 24.0 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 27.5 28.8 30.0 25.4 U.S. Industrial 25.5 25.3 26.7 24.5 24.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.9 3.2 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.5 108.6 120.1 100.7 96.9 Total U.S. Demand 129.1 127.9 139.8 117.9 107.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.24 2.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.46 4.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.72 3.62 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.99 2.58 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.98 2.77 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 12.50 8.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.26 3.22 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.80 2.66 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 113.25 70.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.50 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.75 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.94 34.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.75 31.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.50 32.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)