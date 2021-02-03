Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fell 2% on forecasts for less heating demand next week

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds closing prices)
    Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for less heating demand next
week than previously expected. 
    That small decline comes despite forecasts for a little more heating demand this week and an outlook that
continues to call for temperatures to remain well below normal across much of North America through late
February.
    Front-month gas futures fell 5.6 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.789 per million British thermal
units.
    In the spot market meanwhile, cold weather boosted next-day gas NG-CG-BS-SNL and power EL-PK-NPMS-SNL in
New England to its highest since December 2019. 
    It also took gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana, the Dominion South hub
NG-PCN-APP-SNL in southwest Pennsylvania and the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, to the highest
since March 2019.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 89.8 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) so far in February. 
    Traders said that was down from 91.0 bcfd in January, due in part to the freezing of some wells. Output hit
an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
    With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise to 139.8
bcfd next week from 127.4 bcfd this week. That forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on
Tuesday.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in
February, up from January's 10.4 bcfd average and on track to tie December's 10.7 bcfd record high.
    That LNG record came as buyers around the world purchased near record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in
Europe and Asia remain much higher than in the United States. Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                                 Jan 29        Jan 22        Jan 29      average    
                                               (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jan 29     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                       -192           -128         -155         -146 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)    Current Day    Prior Day    This Month   Prior Year   Five Year
                                                                            Last Year    Average      Average
                                                                                           2020     (2016-2020)
 Henry Hub                                        2.85           2.98         1.84         2.13         2.66
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                    6.15           6.50         2.91         3.24         5.19
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                         8.43           8.52         3.29         4.22         6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                 
 Two-Week Total Forecast                       Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                           Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                     506           508           388         422          421
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                      3              2            5           4            3
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                     509           510           393         428          424 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                              
                                               Prior Week    Current Week   Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                        Last Year   Average For Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                     90.8           90.3         90.5         93.0         81.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                          9.0           9.3           9.3         8.4          8.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                                  0.1           0.1           0.0         0.3          0.3
 Total U.S. Supply                                100.0          99.7         99.8        101.7         89.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                            2.5           2.8           3.0         2.7          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                            6.1           5.7           5.7         5.2          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                                 10.0           10.8         11.0         9.3          3.2
 U.S. Commercial                                  18.2           18.0         21.0         14.7         14.9
 U.S. Residential                                 31.1           30.4         35.8         24.0         24.7
 U.S. Power Plant                                 28.2           27.5         28.8         30.0         25.4
 U.S. Industrial                                  25.5           25.3         26.7         24.5         24.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                   4.5           4.5           4.5         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                            2.9           2.9           3.2         2.9          2.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                 0.1           0.1           0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                           110.5         108.6         120.1       100.7         96.9
 Total U.S. Demand                                129.1         127.9         139.8       117.9        107.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                 
 Hub                                           Current Day    Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                          3.24           2.88                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL               5.46           4.91                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL                    3.72           3.62                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL                  2.99           2.58                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL                  2.98           2.77                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL                12.50          8.35                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL                  3.26           3.22                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                        2.80           2.66 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                               
 Hub                                           Current Day    Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL                    113.25         70.00                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                        37.50         32.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL                     22.75         23.25                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                           24.94         34.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL                      22.75         31.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                           28.50         32.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
