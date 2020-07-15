UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures up 2% on rising pipe exports, cooling demand

(Adds latest prices) July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained almost 2% on Wednesday due to an increase in pipeline exports and as rising air conditioning demand over the next two weeks keeps the amount of gas going into storage lower than usual for this time of year. Prices rose despite a slow output increase and decline in liquefied natural gas exports to their lowest since early 2018. Front-month gas futures rose 3.2 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $1.778 per million British thermal units. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 90.8 bcfd this week to 93.6 bcfd next week. That was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.2 bcfd (33% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport in Texas held at zero for an ninth straight day for the first time since July 2019 when the first of its three liquefaction trains was in test mode. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.5 bcfd this month, up from 5.4 bcfd in June, but below the record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 10 Jul 3 Jul 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +56 +67 +63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 256 252 220 206 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 258 254 222 210 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.2 88.0 87.9 89.1 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 7.0 8.2 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.9 95.0 94.9 97.3 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.6 5.5 4.7 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.1 3.3 3.6 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 42.7 43.4 46.0 42.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 79.3 82.0 78.2 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 89.4 90.8 93.6 91.4 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.69 1.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.59 2.69 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.20 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.54 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.98 2.31 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.34 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 30.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 25.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.38 17.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.50 46.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.50 32.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)