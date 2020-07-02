UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures gain as cooling demand reduces injection

(Adds comments, EIA data; updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday after a federal report showed a smaller-than-expected storage build last week amid greater demand for cooling as the weather turned hotter in the United States. The August gas futures contract was up 4.4 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.715 per million British thermal units by 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT). "Warmer-than-expected weather has increased cooling demand and that is being reflected in the report with injection coming below expectations," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of energy at INTL FCStone. Weather forecasts pointed toward a hot summer, with Refinitiv data indicating 248 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks. The normal for this time of year is 194 CDDs. U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities injected 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, lower than 78 bcf forecast by a Reuters poll on Wednesday. The increase during the week ended June 26 has increased stockpiles to 3.077 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which is still 17.8% higher than the five-year average and about 30.1% above the same week a year ago. Prolonged lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have kept many businesses shut, cutting U.S. LNG exports by half since the start of the year, with stockpiles filling fast and expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. "Futures are still below $2 because the LNG exports have dropped drastically due to the pandemic and a recovering crude oil price have ramped up production," Saal added. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 87.95 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday from 87.90 bcf the previous day. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year June 26 June June 26 average (Forecast) 26(Actual) June 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +78 +65 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 3 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 248 248 221 203 194 U.S. GFS TDDs 250 250 224 207 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 87.3 87.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.4 6.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 93.7 93.7 94.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 4.1 3.3 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.3 39.0 43.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 74.6 78.7 Total U.S. Demand 84.9 86.5 89.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.69 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.15 2.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.33 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.54 1.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.21 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 21.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.28 23.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.00 35.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.05 2.05 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.25 22.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 22.75 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)