UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures gain on storm concerns and rising LNG exports

(Adds latest prices, sentence on storm) June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed on Wednesday ahead of a storm that could disrupt Gulf Coast production and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports edge up with gas prices rocketing higher in Europe. After dropping to record lows last week, major European gas benchmarks soared more than 40% over the past three days, driving forwards for September at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands above the U.S. Henry Hub in Louisiana for the first time since late April. In the Gulf of Mexico, meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to sweep across Louisiana's on- and offshore production areas over the coming weekend. Front-month gas futures rose 4.4 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $1.821 per million British thermal units. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 23% and 47% over the front-month, respectively, on hopes the economy will snap back as governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 88.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a one-year low of 89.3 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the coming of warmer summer weather, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 81.0 bcfd this week to 82.0 bcfd next week. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 4.5 bcfd on Wednesday up from a 13-month low of 3.8 bcfd earlier in the week. That compares with an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months as buyers cancel cargoes due to the collapse in European prices. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 29 May 22 May 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 29 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +110 +109 +118 +103 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 10 11 17 22 21 U.S. GFS CDDs 164 163 127 140 131 U.S. GFS TDDs 174 174 144 162 152 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.6 88.5 89.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.1 6.2 6.6 8.0 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.8 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.0 4.8 4.8 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 6.0 5.0 4.6 5.2 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.0 3.8 4.1 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 32.5 34.1 32.0 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 65.6 68.8 70.2 68.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 78.5 81.0 82.0 80.6 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.58 1.58 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.59 2.47 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.44 1.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.64 1.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.59 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.44 2.11 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.49 1.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.00 19.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 21.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 13.39 9.69 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.38 33.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 35.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)