Energy
April 3, 2020 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump from 24-year low on cooler forecasts

8 Min Read

 (Adds closing prices)
    April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday rose over 4% from a 24-year low in the prior
session on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand in mid April than earlier expected.
    That move higher came despite concerns that higher crude prices could boost gas production from U.S.
shale oil fields.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.9 cents,
or 4.4%, to settle at $1.621 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed
at its lowest since August 1995 for a second straight day.
    For the week, the gas front-month was down about 1% after rising about 2% last week.
    Crude futures, meanwhile, surged for a second day on Friday, with benchmark Brent up 10% on hopes
that a global deal to cut crude supply worldwide will emerge early next week.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas prices, however, are trading much higher for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021
 on expectations demand will rise in coming months after governments loosen travel and work
restrictions after slowing the spread of coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022
 for 17 days and over 2025 for seven days.
    Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will
slide from an average of 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.6 bcfd next week as the
weather moderates before rising to 97.9 bcfd when temperatures are expected to drop again. That compares
with Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday of 97.8 bcfd this week and 94.6 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 9.1 bcfd on
Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time
daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 92.8 bcfd on Thursday from 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday,
according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high
of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +10            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             201            195          185          194          188
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              25             28           26          26            23
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             226            223          211          220          211
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.1         93.1        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.2          6.0          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.4         99.1        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          2.0          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.5          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          8.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.6          8.9         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           13.8         12.7        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.3         27.7        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.6        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.2         78.6        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.4         94.6        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.55           1.69                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.36           1.38                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.27           2.27                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.25           1.27                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.42           1.51                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.44           1.54                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.46           1.53                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.14           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.50          19.00                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                17.50          19.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.50          16.75                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   22.50          19.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              11.25          12.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   11.50          12.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below