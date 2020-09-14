Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump more than 4% as output falls ahead of Storm Sally

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds Tropical Storm Sally, latest prices)
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 4% on Monday as liquefied natural gas
exports continued to soar and output fell as Gulf Coast producers shut some production before Tropical
Storm Sally smashes into the Louisiana coast.
    Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane overnight before it hits southeast Louisiana early
on Tuesday. Entergy Corp, the biggest power company in Louisiana, still has about 50,000
customers without service in southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura.
    After falling to a four-week low last week, front-month gas futures rose 10 cents, or 4.4%,
to $2.369 per million British thermal units at 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT).
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to slide to a two-week
low of 86.1 billion cubic feet per day on Monday. On a monthly basis, however, output has averaged 87.8
bcfd so far in September, up from a three-month low of 87.5 bcfd in August.
    With the weather turning cooler, Refinitiv projected overall demand in the Lower 48, including
exports, would slide from 85.3 bcfd this week to 82.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was
lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, was on track to average 5.1 bcfd in
September. That is the most in a month since May and up for a second month in a row for the first time
since hitting a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February.
    The LNG-export gain comes as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana keeps ramping
up after shutting in late August for Hurricane Laura and as global gas prices rise. That price increase
makes U.S. gas more attractive in Europe and Asia following months of U.S. cargo
cancellations due to coronavirus demand destruction. 
                    
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Sep 11         Sep 4        Sep 11     average    
                                       (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Sep 11    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +70           +70          +82         +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             48             33           14          24           45
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             79            101          149         130           95
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             127           134          163         154          140
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             88.4           87.2         87.3        93.3         79.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8           6.2          6.7         7.8          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        94.2           93.4         94.0       100.0         87.7
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1           2.2          2.2         2.5          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.0           5.8          6.0         5.6          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.8           6.9          6.8         6.5          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.8           4.9          5.4         4.7          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.0           4.2          4.1         3.8          3.7
 U.S. Power Plant                         34.3           33.5         29.0        35.8         32.0
 U.S. Industrial                          21.6           21.5         21.7        21.2         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4           4.3          4.3         4.3          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           1.9          1.8         1.9          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   71.0           70.4         67.4        71.3         67.4
 Total U.S. Demand                        84.0           85.3         82.4        86.4         76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  1.93           2.13                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.26           1.43                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            3.27           3.46                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.16           1.38                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          1.78           1.88                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.50           2.20                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          1.87           2.26                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                1.41           1.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             18.50         23.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                18.50         23.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.50         22.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   24.50         25.50                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              45.80         27.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.75         32.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
