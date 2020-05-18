UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump over 8% as output slows

(Adds closing prices) May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 8% on Monday on slowing output as energy firms shut wells and slash spending on new oil drilling after crude prices sank earlier this year due to demand destruction from the coronavirus. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 13.7 cents, or 8.3%, to settle at $1.783 per million British thermal units. That was their biggest daily percentage gain since April 20. Last week, however, gas speculators cut their net long positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange for the first time in six weeks as government lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus cut energy use, causing fuel prices and exports to drop. U.S. crude futures were still down about 45% since the start of the year, even though prices have gained more than 90% over the past four weeks. Looking forward, analysts expect oil and gas prices will rise as governments slowly lift travel restrictions, with gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 trading much higher than the front-month. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.5 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the coming of warmer weather, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise to 79.8 bcfd next week from an average of 78.2 bcfd this week. That is similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday. Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the U.S. Energy Information Administration still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.5 bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. U.S. gas prices for June at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana have mostly traded over the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands since late April. As long as U.S. prices remain over the European benchmark - Henry Hub is also trading over TTF for July and August - analysts said LNG buyers would keep canceling U.S. cargoes. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes due to be shipped in June. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 15 May 8 May 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 15 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +94 +103 +101 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 24 32 44 47 47 U.S. GFS CDDs 122 105 107 99 91 U.S. GFS TDDs 146 137 151 146 138 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.1 87.4 87.9 88.5 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.0 7.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 93.5 93.9 95.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.3 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 6.6 6.1 6.7 5.6 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.9 5.3 4.6 5.5 5.5 U.S. Residential 10.2 5.4 4.0 5.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 26.8 30.1 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.6 21.6 21.4 21.8 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.4 65.4 66.4 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 85.7 78.2 79.8 78.6 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.66 1.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.16 1.05 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.42 2.43 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.01 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.51 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 1.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.71 1.64 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.42 1.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.25 16.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.25 19.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.90 21.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 13.63 12.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.50 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.50 13.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney)