Company News
August 27, 2020 / 2:55 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump to 9-month high as Hurricane Laura cuts output

8 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; adds EIA storage report)
    Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 5% to a nine-month high on Thursday as output
fell to its lowest since May as producers shut offshore wells before Hurricane Laura crashed into the
Gulf Coast near the Texas Louisiana border and with pipeline exports to Mexico expected to hit a record
high for a third day in a row.
    Traders noted the market held those gains following a report showing a storage build that was in
line with estimates.
    That price increase came despite a drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to their lowest since
February 2019 as Gulf Coast LNG export plants shut and vessels steered clear of the storm.
    Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast overnight as a major Category 4 storm with sustained
winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph), causing over 400,000 power outages in Texas and Louisiana.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 45 billion cubic feet
(bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 21. That is close to the 47-bcf build analysts forecast
in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year
(2015-19) average build of 49 bcf.
    On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for September delivery rose 12.4 cents, or
5.0%, to $2.585 per million British thermal units at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), putting the contract on
track for its highest close since Nov. 22.
    The October contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 12 cents to $2.70 per
mmBtu, which would be the front-month's highest close since Nov. 8.
    On a daily basis, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd),
their lowest since February 2019 after Cheniere Energy Inc and Cameron LNG shut their export
plants in Louisiana.
    U.S. output, meanwhile, was on track to drop to a three-month low of 85.4 bcfd, according to
preliminary data from Refinitiv.
            
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Aug 21          Aug         Aug 21     average    
                                        (Forecast)     14(Actual)                 Aug 21    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +47            +43          +60         +49      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              9              6            4           10           12
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             182            195          179         168          150
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             191            201          183         178          162
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.6           86.4         86.1        92.7         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.6            7.0          7.1         7.7          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.2           93.5         93.2       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.0            1.8          1.8         3.1          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            6.2          5.8         5.5          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.7            3.8          2.8         6.5          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.5          4.6         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.7         3.6          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          41.8           42.4         39.0        33.9         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.6           21.5         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.3          4.3         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.0         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           78.6         75.2        70.0         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         90.4           90.4         85.6        85.1         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.52           2.54                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        2.00           1.69                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             3.49           3.50                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.35           1.28                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.33           2.38                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.51           1.51                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           4.59           4.85                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.25           1.44                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             23.00          21.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                29.25          26.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             55.00          30.92                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.00          23.50                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              93.50          122.00                             
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   85.25          79.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below