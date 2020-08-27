UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump to 9-month high as Hurricane Laura cuts output

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; adds EIA storage report) Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 5% to a nine-month high on Thursday as output fell to its lowest since May as producers shut offshore wells before Hurricane Laura crashed into the Gulf Coast near the Texas Louisiana border and with pipeline exports to Mexico expected to hit a record high for a third day in a row. Traders noted the market held those gains following a report showing a storage build that was in line with estimates. That price increase came despite a drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to their lowest since February 2019 as Gulf Coast LNG export plants shut and vessels steered clear of the storm. Hurricane Laura smashed into the Gulf Coast overnight as a major Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph), causing over 400,000 power outages in Texas and Louisiana. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 45 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 21. That is close to the 47-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 49 bcf. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for September delivery rose 12.4 cents, or 5.0%, to $2.585 per million British thermal units at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 22. The October contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 12 cents to $2.70 per mmBtu, which would be the front-month's highest close since Nov. 8. On a daily basis, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), their lowest since February 2019 after Cheniere Energy Inc and Cameron LNG shut their export plants in Louisiana. U.S. output, meanwhile, was on track to drop to a three-month low of 85.4 bcfd, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 21 Aug Aug 21 average (Forecast) 14(Actual) Aug 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +47 +43 +60 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 9 6 4 10 12 U.S. GFS CDDs 182 195 179 168 150 U.S. GFS TDDs 191 201 183 178 162 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 86.4 86.1 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 7.1 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 93.5 93.2 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.8 1.8 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.2 5.8 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 3.8 2.8 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.4 39.0 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.6 75.2 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 90.4 85.6 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.52 2.54 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.00 1.69 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.49 3.50 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.33 2.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.59 4.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.25 1.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 26.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 55.00 30.92 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.00 23.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 93.50 122.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 85.25 79.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)