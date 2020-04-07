Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump to three-week high on cool forecasts

    April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped for a third day in a row to a three-week high on
Tuesday on a confirmation of forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week.
    Traders noted that increase came despite lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher gas
production.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.1 cents,
or 7.0%, to settle at $1.852 per million British thermal units, their highest in three weeks. That put
the front-month up about 21% over the past three days.
    Just last week the contract fell to its lowest since August 1995. Even before the coronavirus started
to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as
record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage,
making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 are trading much higher
than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the economy snaps back after
governments loosen travel and work restrictions once the spread of coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has
traded at a premium over 2022 for 19 days and over 2025 for 9 days.
    With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, will rise from an average of 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 99.8
bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 94.0 bcfd this week and 100.3 bcfd
next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, slipped to a near three-week low of
7.8 bcfd on Monday from 8.2 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.9
bcfd last week due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus
Christi in Texas.
    Unlike the drop in energy use seen around the world so far, U.S. gas use has not yet shown much of an
impact from the coronavirus. Analysts, however, expect to see production and demand drop in the second
quarter. Energy Aspects projected industrial consumption would drop in the second quarter by 2.1 bcfd
from the same period last year due to factory closures and lower manufacturing capacity utilization.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected gas production and demand will drop in 2020 and
again in 2021 from record highs in 2019 as steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus cut economic
activity and energy prices.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +10            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             213            212          141          166          172
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              24             25           31          31            26
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             237            237          172          197          198
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           92.9         93.1        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.9          6.5          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.8         99.6        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.4          2.3          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            4.8          5.4          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            8.1          8.5          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.6          10.5         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           11.9         15.0        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.2         27.5        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.5         23.6        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           77.9         83.6        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           93.3         99.8        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.64           1.50                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.40           1.33                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.42           2.18                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.34           1.26                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.69           1.44                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.43           1.40                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.85           1.40                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.04           0.13                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.50          19.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                16.25          15.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             30.00          24.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.75          23.19                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              22.25          10.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   25.25          11.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
