UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures jump to three-week high on cool forecasts

(Adds latest prices, data from analysts) April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped for a third day in a row to a three-week high on Tuesday on a confirmation of forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week. Traders noted that increase came despite lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher gas production. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.1 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $1.852 per million British thermal units, their highest in three weeks. That put the front-month up about 21% over the past three days. Just last week the contract fell to its lowest since August 1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 are trading much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the economy snaps back after governments loosen travel and work restrictions once the spread of coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 19 days and over 2025 for 9 days. With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from an average of 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 99.8 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 94.0 bcfd this week and 100.3 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, slipped to a near three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday from 8.2 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.9 bcfd last week due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. Unlike the drop in energy use seen around the world so far, U.S. gas use has not yet shown much of an impact from the coronavirus. Analysts, however, expect to see production and demand drop in the second quarter. Energy Aspects projected industrial consumption would drop in the second quarter by 2.1 bcfd from the same period last year due to factory closures and lower manufacturing capacity utilization. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected gas production and demand will drop in 2020 and again in 2021 from record highs in 2019 as steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus cut economic activity and energy prices. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April 3 March 27 April 3 average (Forecast) (Actual) April 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +10 -19 +25 +6 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 213 212 141 166 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 25 31 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 237 237 172 197 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.2 92.9 93.1 89.1 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.9 6.5 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 98.8 99.6 96.8 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 4.8 5.4 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.1 8.1 8.5 3.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.6 8.6 10.5 7.9 8.2 U.S. Residential 13.9 11.9 15.0 10.4 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 28.2 27.5 25.6 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.5 23.6 22.0 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.3 77.9 83.6 72.7 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 93.3 99.8 83.5 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.64 1.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.40 1.33 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.42 2.18 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.69 1.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.43 1.40 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.85 1.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.04 0.13 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 19.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 16.25 15.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.75 23.19 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.25 10.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.25 11.25