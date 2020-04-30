UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures little changed on expected weekly storage build

(Adds EIA storage report and latest prices) April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures remained little changed on Thursday after the release of a report showing last week's storage build was in line with estimates. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 70 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 24. That was in line with the 69-bcf build analysts estimated in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 114 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 74 bcf for the period. The increase for the week of April 24 boosted stockpiles to 2.210 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.5% above the five-year average of 1.850 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.5 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.874 per million British thermal units at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT). For the month, the contract was on track to rise about 14% because output is slowing as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the recent collapse in crude prices. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. That gas price increase, which would be the biggest monthly gain for the front-month since November 2018, has been restrained as global lockdowns to fight the coronavirus reduce domestic demand and exports. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. EIA projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as drillers shut wells and cut spending. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 92.7 bcfd so far in April, down from 93.2 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 86.2 bcfd this week to 85.0 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday of 86.3 bcfd this week and 84.6 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 17 April 24 average 24(Actual) (Actual) April 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +70 +43 +114 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 111 105 110 97 90 U.S. GFS CDDs 57 59 55 57 55 U.S. GFS TDDs 168 164 165 154 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 91.7 91.8 89.6 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.6 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 97.7 98.4 97.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.4 8.0 5.2 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.1 7.3 6.8 7.2 8.2 U.S. Residential 12.5 9.2 8.4 9.1 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 26.3 25.8 26.8 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.1 22.0 22.2 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 71.4 69.6 71.8 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 86.2 85.0 84.1 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.73 1.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.69 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.38 2.52 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.49 1.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.64 1.72 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.88 1.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.41 1.49 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.75 20.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.15 16.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 21.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.00 13.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.50 23.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 13.75 23.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)