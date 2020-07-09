UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures pare gains after release of storage report

(Adds EIA storage data, latest prices) July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared gains on Thursday despite a report showing a smaller-than-usual weekly storage build that was in line with estimates. Traders noted the overall price advance came on forecasts consumers will keep their air conditioners cranked up with the weather expected to remain hotter-than-normal over the next two weeks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 3. That is close to the 58-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 83 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 68 bcf for the period. Front-month gas futures rose 4 cents, or 2.2%, to $1.864 per million British thermal units at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT). That puts the contract within a couple cents of Tuesday's close, which was the highest settle since May 7. Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was up 2.8%. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As the weather heats up, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 89.2 bcfd this week to 90.7 bcfd next week. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 3.1 bcfd (32% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport LNG in Texas fell to zero for a third day in a row the first time since July 2019 when its first liquefaction train was still in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 3 June Jul 3 average (Actual) 26(Actual) Jul 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +56 +65 +83 +68 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 255 252 227 206 200 U.S. GFS TDDs 256 253 229 210 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.4 88.1 87.9 90.9 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.6 6.7 5.8 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 94.7 94.7 96.7 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.2 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 3.1 3.1 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 38.9 42.6 43.8 40.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.5 21.4 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.4 78.3 79.7 76.3 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 86.3 89.2 90.7 89.9 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.78 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.76 1.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.64 2.62 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.81 1.80 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.70 1.69 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.01 1.94 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.51 1.45 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 16.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.75 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 22.88 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.75 14.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.58 25.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 31.00 25.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)