UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures plunge to near 25-year low as stockpiles fill

(Adds latest price, quote) June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures collapsed over 8% to a near 25-year low on Thursday as demand destruction from the coronavirus left the world awash in gas that utilities have been forced to squeeze into storage caverns that are expected to be full by the end of the summer season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. utilities injected 120 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 19. That was much bigger than the 106-bcf forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 103 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 73 bcf for the period. The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.012 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 18.3% above the five-year average of 2.546 tcf for this time of year. By the end of the injection season in October, analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high near 4.1 tcf. On its second-to-last day as the front-month, gas futures for July delivery fell 13 cents, or 8.1%, to $1.467 per million British thermal units at 12:13 p.m. EDT (1613 GMT), their lowest since August 1995. The August future, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 7 cents to $1.59 per mmBtu. Stockpiles are filling despite a drop in output this year. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 87.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 87.9 bcfd in May. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants dropped to an average of 4.1 bcfd (42% utilization) in June as buyers cancel cargoes, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019. Analysts at Goldman Sachs boosted their end of season storage forecasts and cut their price forecasts for later in 2020 as the LNG cancellations were adding more gas to U.S. stockpiles than the bank projected previously. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 19 Jun 12 Jun 19 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 19 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +120 +85 +103 +73 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 5 7 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 212 210 193 188 184 U.S. GFS TDDs 214 212 198 195 189 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 87.4 87.3 90.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.4 6.6 7.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 93.7 93.9 98.1 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.5 5.3 5.3 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 4.1 4.4 5.9 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.5 3.5 3.6 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 37.1 38.2 34.1 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.5 72.7 73.8 69.8 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 77.8 84.7 85.8 83.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.64 1.61 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.51 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.36 2.38 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.55 1.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.59 1.52 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.57 1.68 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.85 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.45 1.45 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.00 24.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 26.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.50 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.83 8.79 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.00 29.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 26.25 29.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)