May 19, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise 3% as output keeps slowing

    May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 3% on Tuesday on a continued slowdown in
output as energy firms shut wells and slash spending on new oil drilling after crude prices sank earlier
this year due to demand destruction from the coronavirus. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas.
    That price increase came despite expectation the pandemic will keep domestic energy use and exports
low for months.
    Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.4 cents,
or 3.6%, to $1.847 per million British thermal units at 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT).
    Looking forward, analysts expect prices will rise as governments lift travel restrictions with
futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 trading about 25% and 50% over the
front-month, respectively.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.9 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold at around 78.2 bcfd
this week and next, which is lower than its 79.8-bcfd forecast for next week on Monday.
    Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency reduced its projections on the pace of that
growth due to the pandemic.
    Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd
in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.5
bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1
bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February.
    U.S. gas prices for June at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana have mostly traded over the Title
Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands since late April. As long as U.S. prices remain
over the European benchmark - Henry Hub is also trading over TTF for July and August
 - analysts said LNG buyers would keep canceling U.S. cargoes.
    In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes due to be shipped in June.

    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 15        May 8         May 15     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 15    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +94            +103         +101        +87      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              26             24           44          47           46
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             119            122          107          99           94
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             145            146          151         146          140
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              90.1           88.8         89.1        88.5         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.0          6.1         7.8          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.9           94.8         95.2        95.3         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.6          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.6          4.6         4.3          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.6            5.9          5.7         5.6          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           7.9            5.4          4.7         5.5          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          10.2           5.6          4.1         5.9          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          25.1           26.7         29.3        26.8         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           22.6           21.6         21.4        21.8         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.5            4.4          4.4         4.3          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9            1.7          1.7         1.7          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    72.4           65.5         65.7        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         85.7           78.2         78.1        78.6         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                                  1.66                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL                       1.16                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL                            2.42                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL                          1.17                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL                          1.55                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL                        1.22                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL                          1.71                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                                1.42                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL                            18.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                               20.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL                            24.90                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                                  13.63                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL                             18.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                                  18.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
