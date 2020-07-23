UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise as heat keeps air conditioners cranked up

(Adds EIA storage report, latest prices) July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday on forecasts that air conditioning demand will remain high with a heat wave expected to continue blanketing much of the country through at least early August, despite a federal report showing an expected near-normal storage build. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected a near-normal 37 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended July 17. That was close to the 36-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 44 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 37 bcf for the period. The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.215 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 15.7% above the five-year average of 2.779 tcf for this time of year. By the end of the injection season in October, analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high over 4.1 tcf. Front-month gas futures rose 2.3 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.704 per million British thermal units at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT). Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the weather expected to remain hot, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will hold around 92.7 bcfd this week and next. The outlook for next week was a little lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 3.4 bcfd (35% utilization) in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. The first LNG vessel since June arrived at Freeport LNG on Wednesday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 17 Jul 10 Jul 17 average (Actual) (Actual) Jul 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +44 +37 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 236 238 220 206 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 237 239 222 210 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 88.9 88.7 90.3 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.8 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.6 95.7 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.7 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.4 3.8 4.0 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 43.3 44.9 44.6 40.4 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.2 80.8 80.5 76.4 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 92.7 92.6 90.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.69 1.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.75 1.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.39 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.59 1.62 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.57 1.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.74 1.89 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.19 1.37 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 24.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.50 28.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.00 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.14 18.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.25 24.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.75 24.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)