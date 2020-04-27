UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise as oil price slump triggers output worries

(Recasts, adds comments, updates with settlement prices) April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures settled higher on Monday, after sliding as much as 8.8% earlier, on expectations associated gas production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins in response to turmoil in the crude market. One day ahead of the expiry date, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.3 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $1.819 per million British thermal units (mmbtu). "The upward price movement reflects market's concern about possible tightening of gas supply in the future. All stems from the recent historical oil market developments and the implication on associated gas production," said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey. Brent crude fell below $20 a barrel and U.S. crude plunged 27% on Monday, driven lower by skittish investors fleeing the U.S. benchmark due to lack of available storage resulting from the coronavirus-induced collapse in demand. Natural gas prices had earlier dropped to their lowest since April 16 at $1.593 mmbtu on demand concerns, but later reversed course on expectations production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse of U.S. crude prices. Analysts note that what is bad for oil is good for gas because those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. The total number of oil and gas rigs active in the United States was down 64 to 465 last week, closing in on the all-time low of 404 rigs during the week ended May 20, 2016, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. "On one side, the COVID-19 certainly has reduced gas demand even though the specific amount of impact is unknown. On the other side, summer weather will be a key factor determining the demand ... Given these fundamental factors, I think the market may have reached a point where it lacks strength to go north further," Zhu said. Gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to a 11-week low of 91.7 bcfd on Thursday, and stood at 92.0 bcfd on Sunday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, is expected to decline as the weather turns milder, falling from 87 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next, according to Refinitiv. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 17 April 24 average 24(Forecast) (Actual) April 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +53 +43 +114 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 96 117 110 97 99 U.S. GFS CDDs 55 61 55 57 49 U.S. GFS TDDs 151 178 165 154 148 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 91.9 92.1 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.1 6.4 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 98.0 98.5 97.6 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.7 2.5 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.0 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.6 8.1 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.1 7.3 6.7 6.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 12.5 9.2 8.0 7.7 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 26.9 26.3 25.7 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.1 21.9 21.8 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.8 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 72.1 69.5 68.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 87.0 84.8 80.3 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.81 1.86 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.65 1.79 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.39 2.34 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.58 1.67 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.75 1.83 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.80 1.97 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.52 1.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.75 1.22 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.50 22.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.75 21.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.17 17.48 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.81 21.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 21.75 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)