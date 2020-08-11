UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise close to 7-month high on output drop, hot weather

(Adds latest prices and pipe outage) Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday rose close to their highest since December on a reduction in output, forecasts for hot weather through late August and an increase in liquefied natural gas exports. Front-month gas futures rose 1.8 cents, up 0.8%, to settle at $2.171 per million British thermal units, putting the contract within a nickel of its highest close since Dec. 26. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 traded over the front-month by 18% and 27%, respectively, on hopes energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds from coronavirus lockdowns. U.S. output for Tuesday was on track to fall 2.5 billion cubic feet per day, the most in a day since May, to 87.2 bcfd, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change. Traders noted much of that production loss was in West Virginia due to maintenance this week on TC Energy Corp's Mountaineer Xpress pipeline. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 47% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped drag U.S. gas up about 22% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe again for the first time in months. U.S. LNG exports in August were on track to rise for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July, when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will hold near 88.9 bcfd over the next two weeks. That is lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday as higher gas prices make it cheaper for some power generators to burn coal instead of gas. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 7 Jul 31 Jul 31 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +52 +33 +51 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 217 215 211 192 185 U.S. GFS TDDs 218 217 212 196 189 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 89.0 89.1 92.6 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.7 6.7 7.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.7 95.9 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.7 5.4 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.9 4.5 4.8 4.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 40.5 41.0 40.3 42.5 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.5 77.0 76.4 78.5 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 88.2 88.9 88.8 90.9 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.18 2.15 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.96 1.36 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.73 2.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.22 1.19 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.94 1.89 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.78 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.46 1.92 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.09 0.36 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.00 24.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.00 27.79 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 30.50 26.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.00 23.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.75 24.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Nick Zieminski)