Energy
April 6, 2020 / 6:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise near 7% on cooler forecasts

9 Min Read

 (Adds closing prices, quote)
    April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 7% on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather
and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.
    "Today’s gains are led by a shift to stronger demand brought by cooler weather forecasts," said
Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. "If it materializes, the spell of April
chill will still have enough bite to significantly restrain the first month of storage injections."
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.0 cents,
or 6.8%, to settle at $1.731 per million British thermal units. Despite the increase, gas was still less
than 20 cents over the $1.552 settle on April 2, its lowest close since August 1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas futures, however, are trading much higher for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021
 on expectations demand will rise in coming months after governments loosen travel and work
restrictions once the spread of coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022
 for 20 days and over 2025 for 10 days.
    Prices are also trading much higher in the forward spot market. At the Waha NG-WAH-WTX-SNL hub in
the Permian basin in West Texas, where next-day prices were negative at the start of March, forwards
 were averaging $1.17 per mmBtu for the balance of the year and $1.90 for calendar 2021.
That compares with an average of 52 cents so far this year, 91 cents in 2019 and a five-year (2014-2018)
average of $2.80.
    As forward prices rise, speculators have been cutting their short positions on the NYMEX and
Intercontinental Exchange. Last week, their net shorts fell for a fifth week in a row to their lowest
since May 2019, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
    With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, will rise from an average of 94.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 100.3
bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday of 94.6 bcfd this week and 97.9 bcfd
next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants edged up to 8.2 bcfd on Sunday from a two-week
low of 8.0 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.9 bcfd last week
due to a reduction at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana for pipeline
work.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +10            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             212            201          141          166          176
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              25             25           31          31            25
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             237            226          172          197          201
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           93.0         93.1        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.8          6.3          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.8         99.3        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.4          2.3          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            5.0          5.5          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            8.3          8.7          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.7          10.5         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           12.1         15.0        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.2         27.7        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.5         23.7        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           78.4         83.8        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           94.0        100.3        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.50           1.55                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.33           1.36                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.18           2.27                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.26           1.25                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.44           1.42                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.40           1.44                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.40           1.46                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.13           0.14                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.50          20.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                15.50          17.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             24.00          20.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.19          22.50                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              10.25          11.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   11.25          11.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below