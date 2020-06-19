UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise on forecasts for warmer weather, higher demand

(Adds latest prices) June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed almost 2% on Friday on forecasts for warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks. Front-month gas futures rose 3.1 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $1.669 per million British thermal units. For the week, however, the front-month lost about 4% after output rebounded earlier this week, putting the contract down for a third week in a row for the first time since January. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged just 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. On a daily basis, however, output hit a one-month high of 88.3 bcfd this week, up from a 19-month low of 85.7 bcfd in late May. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 77.8 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week and 87.1 bcfd in two weeks. That is higher than Refinitiv's outlooks from Monday-Thursday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, are rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd in June, up from a seven-month low of 2.2 bcfd in May but still well below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.3 bcfd this month, up from 4.8 bcfd in May but shy of the record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 19 Jun 12 Jun 19 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 19 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +97 +85 +103 +73 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 8 10 8 U.S. GFS CDDs 220 214 162 175 172 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 215 170 185 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 88.0 87.9 90.3 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 5.8 6.3 7.1 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 93.8 94.2 97.4 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.2 5.2 5.1 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 4.0 3.8 3.8 5.5 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.8 3.5 3.8 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 34.5 30.5 38.8 32.2 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 66.5 74.5 68.1 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 82.3 77.8 85.8 81.1 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.51 1.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.41 1.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.24 2.28 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.48 1.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.61 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.68 1.73 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.31 1.26 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 20.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.00 21.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.25 19.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.06 11.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 21.25 16.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 22.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Grant McCool)