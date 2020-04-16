Energy
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures slide on big storage build, lower demand

    April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid for a sixth day on Thursday on a
bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and long-term forecasts for slower production and falling
demand as companies shut for the coronavirus.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 73 billion cubic feet (bcf)
of gas into storage during the week ended April 10.
    That is more than the 64-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase
of 73 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 27 bcf for the
period.
    The increase for the week ended April 10 boosted stockpiles to 2.097 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 21.4%
above the five-year average of 1.727 tcf for this time of year.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.3 cents,
or 0.8%, to $1.585 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:08 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT).
    That put the contract on track to fall for a sixth day in a row and keeps it within a nickel of the
$1.552 per mmBtu settle on April 2, which was its lowest close since August 1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading
near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather allowed utilities to
leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021
were trading much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months, as the
economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of
coronavirus.
    The premium of futures for May 2021 over May 2020 NGK20-K21 rose a record high for a second day in
a row, while calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for 26 days and over 2025
for 16 days. 
    As the weather turns milder, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48
states, including exports, would slide from 97.6 bcfd this week to 95.6 bcfd next week. That is similar
to Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday.
    U.S. pipeline exports to Canada held at a 27-month low of 1.4 bcfd for a second day on Wednesday,
according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 2.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of
3.9 bcfd on Jan. 25, 2018.
    In the spot market, next-day power at the Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL hub in Texas fell to its
lowest since May 2017 as steps taken to curb the coronavirus and mild weather cut demand.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 10       April 3      April 10     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                 April 10    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +73            -38          +73          +27      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             158            186          124          141          137
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              38             37           31          38            34
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             186            223          155          179          171
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           93.1         93.1        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.3          6.5          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.4         99.6        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.1          2.1          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.5          5.1          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.4          9.0          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            10.2         9.3          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           14.5         13.0        10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.5         27.4        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           23.4         22.8        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.2          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           82.6         79.4        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           97.6         95.6        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.68           1.76                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.55           1.58                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.36           2.33                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.48                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.61           1.69                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.75           1.80                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.51           1.54                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.25           0.16                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             17.75          22.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                21.00          20.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             13.50          20.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   18.50          17.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              13.50          12.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   14.25          12.50                               
 
