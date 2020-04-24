UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures slide on mild weather outlook, demand loss

(Updates with settlement prices) April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped as much as 5.5% on Friday on forecasts of milder weather, and as shutdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus led to dwindling fuel demand and rising stockpiles. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.9 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $1.746 per million British thermal units. "We're just seeing prices consolidate after the recent gains and look for a direction. There are still risks to demand in the short term that are preventing the stronger rally towards $2," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. "The weather is mild right now, and there's risk that LNG export cargoes will be reduced in the coming months over the summer. So, short term reduced demand from the coronavirus shut-ins keeping a lid on price, but longer term the market is expecting a recovery due to reduced production." Demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, meanwhile, is expected to decline as the weather turns milder, falling from 88.1 bcfd this week to 87 bcfd next, according to Refinitiv. For the week, prices registered their first fall in three, on expectations demand will decline due to government lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, prices closed at their highest level in nine-weeks on expectations production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to a massive collapse of U.S. crude prices. Analysts have said that what is bad for oil is good for gas because those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an more than 11-week low of 91.7 bcfd on Thursday from 92.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 43 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 17. The increase boosted stockpiles to 2.140 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 20.5% above the five-year average of 1.776 tcf for this time of year. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading even higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. In the long-term, the EIA projected the reduction in drilling will cut gas production to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual production decline since 2016 and the first time output fell for two consecutive years since 2005. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 17 April 24 average 24(Forecast) (Actual) April 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +53 +43 +114 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 117 124 104 105 108 U.S. GFS CDDs 61 59 54 52 45 U.S. GFS TDDs 178 183 158 157 153 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 92.3 92.5 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.6 6.7 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 98.9 99.3 97.6 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.9 4.9 4.0 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.1 8.8 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.0 7.4 7.0 6.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 12.4 9.3 8.7 7.7 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 27.1 26.4 25.7 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.1 22.0 21.8 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 72.6 70.8 68.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 88.1 87.0 80.3 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.86 1.90 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.79 1.81 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.34 2.29 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.67 1.61 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.83 1.88 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.97 2.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.80 1.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.22 1.27 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.50 22.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.25 20.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 39.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.48 12.45 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 21.00 17.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.75 15.00 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)