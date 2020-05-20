UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures slip 3% as demand and exports decline

(Adds latest prices) May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Wednesday as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus cut demand for the fuel and exports. That decline comes even though energy firms continued to cut production in response to the collapse in oil and gas prices earlier this year, which ironically was also due in part to demand destruction from the pandemic. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.9 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $1.771 per million British thermal units. Analysts said they expect prices to rise as governments lift travel restrictions and economies rebound. Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 25% and 50% over the front-month, respectively. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slip from 78.7 bcfd this week to 78.4 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 78.2 bcfd this week and 78.1 bcfd next week. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.6 bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March. U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in May down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 15 May 8 May 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 15 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +83 +103 +101 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 22 26 44 47 44 U.S. GFS CDDs 125 119 107 99 96 U.S. GFS TDDs 147 145 151 146 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.1 88.5 88.5 88.5 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.0 7.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 94.4 94.5 95.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.8 4.7 4.3 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 6.6 5.9 5.7 5.6 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.9 5.4 4.7 5.5 5.5 U.S. Residential 10.2 5.6 4.0 5.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 27.0 29.5 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.6 21.7 21.5 21.8 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.4 65.9 65.9 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 85.7 78.7 78.4 78.6 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.85 1.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.61 2.57 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.47 1.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.74 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.52 1.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.99 1.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.69 1.49 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.75 24.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.50 16.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 42.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 8.50 9.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 12.00 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 9.75 11.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)